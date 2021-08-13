Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally defends bringing on goalkeeper Brett Long outfield in SPFL Trust Trophy tie

By Jamie Durent
August 13, 2021, 5:00 pm
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally has defended his decision to bring on goalkeeper Brett Long outfield in their midweek SPFL Trust Trophy tie.

The Blue Toon were short on players for Wednesday’s game against Dundee B, due to the Dark Blues opting to play the three players – Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Danny Strachan – currently on loan at Balmoor.

Simon Ferry was named on the bench but is injured himself with an achilles problem, meaning Long was the only available option when Derryn Kesson tweaked his hamstring in the closing stages.

McInally and Peterhead were already unhappy about the loan players being used against them, despite asking for them not to be played. The game had also been moved from Tuesday night to Wednesday and to Forfar, against the League One club’s wishes.

McInally said: “We’d already left Derryn for five minutes and had the game been on Tuesday, we would have seen it out with 10 men. But I wasn’t prepared to do that because they’re a full-time team and it wasn’t as if they were going to tire.

Brett Long (right) in action for Peterhead against Cove Rangers.
“If people at the SPFL think it’s disrespectful or we’ve treated the competition with contempt then I couldn’t care less, because they’ve treated us with contempt.

“I don’t care what people think – I only care about our club. I’ll do anything to protect our club.

“We did everything properly. He was stripped as an outfield player. I don’t see why we’d get anything back on it.”

Cameron also picked up an injury in the game and will now miss today’s trip to Montrose.

Peterhead won the game 2-1 thanks to a double from Niah Payne to earn a second round tie with East Fife on September 4. They will be without Cameron, Mulligan and Strachan, who are now cup-tied.

Lyall Cameron.

McInally also has concerns about the substitution rule this season, which sees clubs in League One return to the old system of being able to use three replacements rather than five.

League Two remains the only division where five substitutes can be used.

The Peterhead boss added: “I’ve seen Steven Gerrard complaining about it. I can understand teams in the Premiership don’t want Celtic or Rangers to bring five subs on but at our level, it could be harmful.

“There seem to be a lot more injuries at the minute for some reason. You need to keep everybody involved and make it worthwhile but you can’t do that.”

The Blue Toon head to Montrose today in League One action, a week after going down 2-1 at Falkirk.

McInally said: “Montrose have been outstanding the last two or three years. There was the year they beat us to the league (League Two, 2019) which was a great tussle as well.

“We know it’s going to be tough but we’re looking forward to it.”

Ferry is likely to be out for today’s game along with Kesson, with Gary Fraser (knee) and Alan Cook (shin) still injured.

