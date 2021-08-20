Peterhead: Simon Ferry seeks help from former team-mate for Achilles problem

Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry has sought out help from ex-Blue Toon colleague Steven Noble with his Achilles problem.

Ferry came off in the 2-1 defeat to Falkirk and missed the loss to Montrose last weekend.

However he has been able to call on the services of Noble, who is a trained physiotherapist, to get to the bottom of the problem.

Assistant manager Davie Nicholls said: “Simon has still got a wee niggle in his Achilles but he’s been having some therapy for it. Hopefully he’ll make the game

“He probably needs two or three sessions with it but he’s been to see our former captain Steven Noble and the machine Steven’s got set up is specifically for Achilles issues.

“It’s not a tear – it’s more irritating and painful than anything else. We weren’t going to risk him on artificial pitches as that would flare it up.

“Steven’s a really good physio and I think he had a similar injury when he was with us. It seems to be working for him so hopefully Simon will be fit.”

Among other injury concerns for the Blue Toon for Saturday’s game against Airdrieonians is Russell McLean, who has an ankle problem, and Lyall Cameron, who missed the Montrose game after picking up a knock against Peterhead in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Nicholls expects an improvement in performance from seven days ago as they return to Balmoor looking to make home advantage count.

He added: “They’ve got a full-time team and budget. None of these games are easy. But we had a good training session during the week and emphasised we need to get back to working hard.

“We need to press higher and sharper as a team. Airdrie will be a good test and they’ll be expected to be in the play-offs this year.

“I would take us against anybody on our day but we need to be at it. I’m sure that will be Jim’s call in the team-talk, to make sure we’re at it right from the start.

“It’s the consistency. We need to show it game in, game out. There’s no point turning up for two games and not showing up for the next six.

“There will be times when it doesn’t go your way or you get beat off a better team but if you give 100 per cent, with the ability we’ve got in our team we’ll be in a good position come the end of the season.”

The Peterhead assistant is also hopeful Cameron will not be out too long after being impressed with his early impact on his loan spell from Dundee.

Nicholls said: “We’ll see how he is. He’s been excellent and everyone forgets he’s still young.

“I think the Alloa game dented his confidence a wee bit but everyone rallied round him and let him know just how good a player he is.

“For him it’s just about getting back to the start, resetting and going again. These young players are put out by their clubs to learn the game and we’re fortunate to have three really good ones.

“With that comes dips in form but as long as they learn from it, that’s the key.”