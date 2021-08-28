Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead drop to bottom of League One after suffering 3-0 loss at East Fife

By Jamie Durent
August 28, 2021, 4:50 pm
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.
Peterhead suffered their fourth defeat in a row and drop to the bottom of League One after losing 3-0 at East Fife.

Second-half goals from Kevin Smith, Connor McManus and Danny Denholm earned Darren Young’s side the points, after they had started the day propping up the league.

For the Blue Toon it was more of the same. After losing to Airdrieonians last weekend, they failed to put enough pressure on the East Fife goal and were left to count the cost.

Peterhead were without left-back Ryan Conroy, who had been ill during the week, meaning a shift out wide for centre-back Andy McDonald. Andy McCarthy and Russell McLean came in for Danny Strachan and Derek Lyle in the other two changes.

The visitors started with greater impetus and without creating clear-cut chances, were providing a threat with Scott Brown and McLean both having forays into the box that lacked a taker for the final ball.

Skipper Brown sent a free-kick into the clutches of Scott Gallacher before McLean deflected Lyall Cameron’s strike into the goalkeeper’s grateful clutches.

A blocked effort from Aaron Dunsmore was the sum total of what East Fife had to offer in the first period, with Peterhead hitting the woodwork three times before the interval.

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie.
The first came through Niah Payne, with Gallacher turning the ball onto the post, before Ritchie and McDonald seeing crosses come back off the frame of the goal.

Peterhead were punished inside the first three minutes of the second half. Brett Long came rushing out of his goal to get to a loose ball but was beaten to it by Jamie Semple, who was able to lift it towards the back post. With Long still out of position, Smith finished high into the net.

It gave the hosts a new lease of life and further frustrated the visitors. Aside from a few dangerous balls into the box, the Blue Toon were not looking like finding a way back into the game.

They were made to suffer further on 69 minutes after Jason Brown tripped Semple in the box. McManus rolled in the penalty to hand East Fife a 2-0 lead.

Peterhead defender Jason Brown.
Manager Jim McInally had rang the changes, bringing on Lyle and Jordon Brown, but they were made to suffer further in the closing stages as Andrew Osei-Bonsu squared for Denholm to roll in the third.

