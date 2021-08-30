Peterhead defender Josh Mulligan urges squad to stay together in poor run

Peterhead loanee Josh Mulligan has no concerns about the mood in the camp and has urged the squad to stick together amid their current run.

The 3-0 loss to East Fife is their fourth loss in a row for the Blue Toon and sent them to the bottom of League One.

Manager Jim McInally refused to criticise his players in the wake of the loss, having been encouraged by some of their play.

There was more concern from the manager after the games against Montrose and Airdrieonians, with Mulligan urging the squad to remain united to see them through their sticky spell.

He said: “I thought we were really good in the first half – it’s just wee things we need to sharpen up on.

“We just need to get together and get out of this wee run we’re on. It doesn’t feel flat in there.

“We need to stick together because we’ve got the quality in there. We need to start showing it and scoring goals.”

Peterhead were left counting the cost of defensive mistakes, which led to goals from Kevin Smith, Connor McManus and Danny Denholm.

The two sides will meet again next week in the SPFL Trust Trophy when Darren Young’s side come to Balmoor.

He added: “In the first half I thought we were miles ahead of them, but just weren’t clinical enough. We started really slow in the second half and they took advantage of it.

“It was silly mistakes that led to their goals and that’s disappointing. I don’t think Brett (Long) made one save, but we’ve let in three goals.

“It’s the mistakes that lead to those goals we need to cut out. We just need to look forward now on to the next game.”