Peterhead boss admits players look low on confidence after East Fife cup loss

Peterhead manager Jim McInally admitted his players looked low on confidence after losing against East Fife for the second consecutive Saturday.

The Blue Toon went down 1-0 at Balmoor in the SPFL Trust Trophy, thanks to Danny Denholm’s early goal.

McInally said: “That was poor, especially the first half.

“We had guys with a real dearth of confidence.

“I’m glad we played after last week because if we hadn’t played until next week we wouldn’t have seen how short on confidence they are.

“Some of the mistakes we are making are unacceptable.

“Other teams aren’t having to do too much to score a goal.

“They are basically relying on our mistakes.

“I think there were three mistakes for the goal.

“They feel a bit sorry for themselves.

“In the second half they huffed and puffed but their goalkeeper didn’t have a save to make.

“In our two games against them I think we had 18 corners but I don’t think we had a header from a corner.

“There is nothing up with the attitude but there is a bit of hiding going on in terms of not helping your teammate out when he is in trouble.

“The good thing is I have seen we need to get back to basics and be less attack-minded until we turn the corner.”

McInally made six changes to the team that lost 3-0 to the Fifers in the league the previous weekend.

Lenny Wilson, Jadel Musanhu, Ryan Conroy, Derek Lyle, Derryn Kesson and Jordan Brown all came into the side whilst the loan trio of Lyall Cameron, Danny Strachan and Josh Mulligan were cup-tied.

The visitors started the game brightly and took the lead after ten minutes as a goalkeeping error cost Peterhead.

Wilson came racing out of his area on the right to challenge Jamie Semple. The forward got there first, lobbed the ball over the advancing keeper and Denholm was there to nod home from close range.

They should have doubled their lead five minutes later as Denholm again found space in the box but he screwed his shot wide. Peterhead had to wait until the 18th minute for their first attempt at goal with Jude Smith easily saving Russell McLean’s weak effort.

Denholm was having a great game and he came with inches of making it two just over the half hour mark. Andrew Osei-Bonsu found himself in acres of space on the right and his low pass found the goalscorer who saw his flicked effort clip the outside of the post.

Peterhead passed up a glorious chance to equalise against the run of play. Russell McLean caused problems from Conroy’s freekick into the box, the ball broke to Andrew McCarthy who blasted the loose ball over the bar.

The Balmoor men were much more of a threat in the second period and they threatened again as Jordan Brown’s back post header flew across the face of goal. East Fife keeper Smith was again called in to action as he tipped a Scott Brown effort away.

Semple then brought out a good save from Wilson at the other end as the game opened up. Jason Brown sent a header wide after finding himself unmarked in the area as the hosts continued to search for an equaliser.

Former East Fife player Alan Cook came close with a late effort for Peterhead which skidded just wide of the target.