Peterhead defender Jason Brown putting friendships aside against Cove Rangers

Peterhead defender Jason Brown will be putting friendships to one side when Cove Rangers come to Balmoor on Saturday.

Brown and his brother Jordon are friends a number of players within the Cove ranks and both have turned out for the club in the past.

However the concern this weekend is all on Peterhead, who are looking to build on a much-needed 3-2 triumph over Clyde a week ago.

The two sides have already met once this season, with Peterhead winning a Premier Sports Cup tie against Cove 3-1 in July.

Brown said: “It’s always an interesting game for us being friends with a lot of their players.

“But I have said before – as soon as 3pm comes around there won’t be any friends. I will be doing my best to get a result for Peterhead and we can catch up after.

“We played really well against them in the cup game and showed what we’re capable of. We’ll look to do the same on Saturday.”

The Brown brothers missed the Clyde win last weekend but should both be available for the game.

Jordon Brown had picked up a knock in training the previous week and has been striving to get back to full fitness after a disrupted pre-season.

Jason added: “We have been doing a lot of work together outside training, so I can see it’s coming along. He picked up a knock last week but hopefully it’s not too serious.

“He’s a top player and has done it for so many years now. If we can get the ball in the box and give our forwards the ammunition, we know they will score goals.”

According to Brown, basic errors were proving their undoing on their winless run of five games.

However, they shot out of the blocks against Clyde with three goals in the first 20 minutes, from Andrew McCarthy, Scott Brown and Russell McLean.

He added: “That’s what we base ourselves on – that quick start and not letting teams settle.

“We’re a young, energetic side and that’s the way we want to play. There’s maybe been a few games where we’ve not started as quick as we would like but we’ll be looking to do so on Saturday.

“We weren’t doing the basics right at both ends of the pitch (during the run). We were conceding bad goals and individual errors were costing us.

“We’d only been getting beat by fine margins. We know if we’re on our game we’re more than a match for anyone.”