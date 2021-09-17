Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally pleased to land Dundee United defender on season-long loan

By Danny Law
September 17, 2021, 11:22 am
Flynn Duffy in action for Dundee United against Kelty Hearts.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes new signing Flynn Duffy will be a useful addition to his squad.

The 18-year-old Dundee United defender has moved to Balmoor on a season-long loan.

The left back has been at the Tangerines since the age of nine and made three appearances for the Tannadice side in this season’s League Cup.

McInally was pleased to bolster his squad ahead of this weekend’s derby against Cove Rangers at Balmoor with a player he has been tracking since the start of the season.

He said: “Flynn will bring a great deal of value to our squad as he can play in a number of positions on the left hand side of the pitch.

“He has featured in Dundee United’s first team already and he knows he has the chance to build on that experience with Peterhead.

“He is the type of player who gives his all on the pitch and I am looking forward to seeing Flynn turn out for Peterhead.

“We have been chasing a few signings however they have not got over the line for a number of reasons outwith Peterhead’s control so I am really pleased to get this one completed.

“Kieran Freeman came to us from Dundee United on loan last season and I felt that he benefitted enormously from that.

“Dundee United must feel the same as otherwise we would not have got the loan deal done.”

Brian Grant, Dundee United’s head of player pathway and loans, said: “We feel Peterhead is the right place for Flynn to head out to and experience first-team football.

“Like some of our other young players who have gone on loan this summer, Flynn needs a regular games programme this season and he’ll get that at Peterhead.”

