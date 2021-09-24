Peterhead: Russell McLean happy to shoulder Balmoor goalscoring burden

Russell McLean is happy to shoulder the goalscoring burden to get the season up and running at Peterhead.

Returning in the summer after two years at Montrose, McLean has been the main forward for boss Jim McInally and has returned four goals in 12 games.

The Blue Toon have struggled to get going so far in League One, with two wins from their first seven games seeing them drop to second-bottom.

However, performances have been largely encouraging, with the East Fife game – where they created more chances – the only one where they have lost by more than one goal.

Part of that comes down to finding the net on a more consistent basis, something McLean wants to do.

He said: “It’s alright scoring three against Clyde, but it’s about doing it consistently. The week before we get beat and don’t score. The week after we get beat and don’t score.

“We need to start scoring consistently and ultimately that will fall on me. Saturday I played as a lone striker and it’s going to be my responsibility to score goals.

“When I was at Peterhead the first time I maybe didn’t have that responsibility because Rory (McAllister) was here, but I still put that pressure on myself.

“In the changing room after the game on Saturday, we’re discussing the game and saying we’ve played well, but in my head I don’t think I have because I’ve not scored.

“I’ve always put the pressure on myself to score goals. It doesn’t matter if anybody else is doing it. I set targets for myself for the season and, if I don’t meet them, I’ll be disappointed.

“I’m my own biggest critic probably. I’d like to have more goals, but you can’t get too selfish when Scott (Brown) has got a couple of goals, Niah (Payne) has got a couple. I’d rather us be winning games than me scoring every week.

“They signed me for a reason – to score goals – and if I’m not doing that then I’m sure I’ll hear about it. But, if we keep playing the way we’re playing, I’ll score plenty of goals this season.”

McInally has often paired McLean with Niah Payne in attack, with the pair striking up a good understanding on the park.

McLean added: “When I played at Montrose last season, I played as a lone striker and I preferred that. That was going on playing with certain strikers who were more selfish – not in a bad way, but would rather play their own game than work as a partnership.

“I think Niah (Payne) has gone on record saying we work quite well together. We’re not similar in the way we play so it works well.

“Niah is energetic, he’ll run about and get in behind. That allows me space to take the ball in, link the play and get into the box.

“I enjoy playing with Niah, but for me to play up front by myself, I’m more than happy to do that. That is probably my preference, but I’ve not got any problem playing in a two.”

Peterhead face leaders Queen’s Park on Saturday and McLean knows they cannot fear facing Laurie Ellis’ side.

He said: “They’re a good side. You hear the rumours of their financial backing and see the players they’ve signed. They’re full-time and you think they’re going to finish in the top four.

“But they drew with Clyde last week and it’s the same as any game, in that I don’t think there’s anything major to fear. We’ll go to Firhill and try get a win like we do every week.”