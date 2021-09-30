Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Peterhead FC

Teenage defender Jadel Musanhu makes loan switch from Peterhead to Tayport

By Paul Chalk
September 30, 2021, 6:03 pm Updated: September 30, 2021, 6:16 pm
Peterhead defender Jadel Musanhu, right, in action against Cove Rangers in his debut in July.
Peterhead defender Jadel Musanhu has joined junior side Tayport on a temporary transfer until January.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally reckons that the move is a great opportunity for the 18-year-old.

The Zimbabwean-born centre half headed north from City of Liverpool FC in the summer to gain match experience ahead of the second half of the season.

This switch to the Scottish Junior East Region Premiership North side is the next stage of his development.

McInally said: “Jadel is in the same position as Derryn Kesson, who has moved to Broughty Athletic on loan today, in that it is difficult to throw him into League One to start games without experience but he cannot get experience without playing.”

Peterhead manager Jim McInally.
“His is an emerging talent and playing football at Tayport on a regular basis for the next few months will get him closer to being involved from the start for Peterhead than being on our bench will.”

Musanhu has made four appearances so far for Peterhead, with the last being in a 1-0 home defeat by East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy on September 4.

