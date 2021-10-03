Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead return to form with 5-0 thrashing of Dumbarton

By Reporter
October 3, 2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead captain Scott Brown marks his 200th appearance with a goal.
Peterhead ended their run of poor form in emphatic style with a 5-0 demolition of Dumbarton.

The Blue Toon went into the match on the back of six defeats in seven matches, while the Sons had moved up to second after a four-match unbeaten run.

Jim McInally’s side produced a five-star performance on a rain-soaked afternoon at Balmoor that saw the home side open their account after just four minutes through Ryan Conroy with his first goal of the season.

Playing against the strong wind in the first period, there was no further scoring but the home side took full advantage of the elements after the break, with Hamish Ritchie adding the second and Jason Brown the third with a close-range effort.

The pick of the goals was number four, a powerful drive from Josh Mulligan that went in off the post before Scott Brown marked his 200th appearance for Peterhead with a late penalty kick to complete the scoring.

Blue Toon assistant manager Davie Nicholls said: “It was tough in the first half and I think the conditions played a major part in the game.

“But we always seem to do well in conditions like that, particularly playing against the wind. I thought we played the weather really well.

“We pushed on in the second half into more of a 4-3-3 but then going back into a 4-5-1 when they were on the ball.

“The conditions played a really big part but nothing can take away from the goals as some of them were really terrific.”

Peterhead’s Josh Mulligan (left) capped an impressive performance with a goal.

Nicholls felt the early goal helped settle any nerves, adding: “It was important.

“There was a great deal of work involved in it with regards the shot Hamish (Ritchie) had and the ricochet but sometimes you need that wee bit of luck and in the last few weeks we’ve certainly not carried any luck and today we got that.”

Nicholls was also pleased with the two early goals in the second half which effectively killed the game as a contest.

He said: “Josh Mulligan down the right hand side caused a lot of problems last week against Queen’s Park and today he was unplayable at times.

“He certainly has a massive future ahead of himself and it was great to see him getting a goal as well because that will bring him on too.

“It was terrific for Scott to score on a big occasion for him but it was a real team performance.

“Everybody played their part and the boys who came off the bench contributed really well and that’s what we need moving forward, we need to use this as a catalyst to kick on and move up this league.”

Jason Brown scored Peterhead’s third goal on a pleasing day for the Balmoor faithful.

Peterhead remain second bottom of League One but are now five points ahead of struggling East Fife.

Nicholls, whose side travel to Alloa on Saturday, added: “I thought the defence did really well considering they have come in for a bit of criticism over the last few weeks.

“They stood up today and it’s always good for a defender to get a clean sheet.

“They can be really pleased with their performances. Everybody can as it was a really good team performance.”

