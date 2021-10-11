Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead defender David Wilson dipped into own pocket to seal Balmoor transfer after leaving Elgin City

By Jamie Durent
October 11, 2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead defender David Wilson.
David Wilson was so eager to get his move to Peterhead completed he was happy to dip into his own pocket to make it happen.

Wilson joined the Blue Toon last month on a two-year deal, having been a free agent since leaving Elgin City over the summer.

Aberdeen-based Wilson turned down the chance of a new deal at Borough Briggs and opted to depart, however the League Two outfit were still entitled to training compensation as he is under 23.

He had been training with Peterhead for six weeks while the two clubs worked out a financial package – believed to be £5,000 – with Wilson chipping in to get the deal over the line.

Wilson said: “I put a lot of money towards it. It’s a lot of money for me to pay but I didn’t really have too much choice. After leaving Elgin in the summer I couldn’t really go back two or three months later.

David Wilson in action for Peterhead against Queen's Park.
“It took a lot of time for me to make a decision but in the end it was a no-brainer, as otherwise I’d have been frozen out of the game. It was the only decision I could make, to get it over and done with and move on.

“I just felt like I wasn’t developing at Elgin. In the last few months, between being out of the team and all the travelling it was just becoming a wee bit too much. I wasn’t enjoying it nearly as much as I should have and knew it was definitely the right thing to move on.

“Paying the money obviously made it a bit harder than it normally would have been but in the end it was a no-brainer.

“It was a relief to just get things over the line. It took a little bit of time but there was a willingness to do it from both sides, two or three weeks before it actually happened.

“I was confident and hopeful it was going to happen but until you sign on the dotted line, there’s always a little bit of doubt at the back of your head.

“It’s been a really good two or three games and I’m buzzing to be at Peterhead.”

He came on as a substitute against Queen’s Park and started in the 5-0 win over Dumbarton last weekend, as Peterhead produced a stunning display to overturn the high-flying Sons.

A bounce game against Cowdenbeath helped provide some much-needed minutes on Thursday after an extended period without regular football.

Wilson added: “At the start of my time at Elgin I was playing a lot but towards the end I wasn’t in the team. When you’re not in the team you lose confidence and I don’t think I realised how much I lost until I did have a fresh start, firstly when I trained with Dumbarton and then at Peterhead.

David Wilson (left) in action for Elgin City against Hibernian.
“It’s something you don’t realise how much it affects you, until you go somewhere else. I feel so much more confident and refreshed for the two years at Peterhead.

“You can do all the running and work by yourself but match-fitness is totally different. Hopefully with more minutes under my belt I should get better and fitter. It was definitely a shock to the system, the first game back.”

Wilson made 58 appearances for Elgin after making his debut in the 2018 League Cup. The 21-year-old also had a loan spell at Highland League side Lossiemouth and is a graduate of the Scottish FA Performance School at Hazlehead Academy.

There is excitement about what Peterhead can achieve this season, with their young squad hopefully putting an end to a difficult start to the campaign.

Wilson added: “We’re definitely looking up the table. It’s such a competitive league this year and it seems everyone can beat everyone.

“First things first, we need to get away from ninth place as that’s not where we want to be at all. But if we can sneak in at the play-offs at the end of the year then that wouldn’t surprise me, as there’s the quality in the dressing room to do that.”

