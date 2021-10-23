Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes side can pile pressure on out-of-sorts Falkirk

Peterhead manager Jim McInally hopes his team can pile the pressure on a Falkirk side who do not have their troubles to seek.

The full-time Bairns are fifth in League One with four wins from 10 games, in what is their third season at this level.

They were booed off after a 3-0 home defeat to Airdrieonians last weekend and there was also a heated midweek Q&A between fans and the board at the stadium.

Peterhead themselves are beginning to tick into gear, winning their last two games and scoring nine goals in the process.

Given their current form, Falkirk may not relish a trip to Balmoor at McInally hopes the Blue Toon can add to their woes.

He said: “There was a feel-good factor when we played against them at the start of the season. What we need to be wary of is they’ll probably be glad to get away from their supporters to a certain extent.

“It’s a bit of a free-hit really because we’re not expected to take anything from the game from outside, even though I do.

“I would say the pressure is on them. What we need to do is, whoever comes and supports them on the day, make sure there’s a pressure on them.

“They bring the pressure on themselves and it’s up to us to add to it.”

The two sides met in August with Falkirk winning 2-1, however Peterhead beat them last season to ease their relegation fears.

McInally added: “If we play well we’re as good as them. The difference sometimes playing full-time teams is they can be a bit sharper, they’ve got all week to work on set-pieces and you’ve got to be prepared for all the quick stuff they do.

“Without the ball we need to press, as Falkirk will try to play out and we need to decide how we’re going to play.”

McInally will be without Ryan Conroy (groin) and Jordon Brown (hamstring), while Alan Cook is back wearing a protective boot again to remedy a shin problem. Hamish Ritchie will have an Achilles issue assessed on Saturday morning.

Midfielder Gary Fraser is still waiting on an operation to address his cruciate ligament injury, with it now put back to December.

The Peterhead boss added: “He just needs to keep himself positive. He needs to get himself as fit as he can before the operation.

“When they come down to it, then his muscle will be quite strong. He’s got a wee bit of time to do that.”