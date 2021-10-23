Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes side can pile pressure on out-of-sorts Falkirk

By Jamie Durent
October 23, 2021, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally hopes his team can pile the pressure on a Falkirk side who do not have their troubles to seek.

The full-time Bairns are fifth in League One with four wins from 10 games, in what is their third season at this level.

They were booed off after a 3-0 home defeat to Airdrieonians last weekend and there was also a heated midweek Q&A between fans and the board at the stadium.

Peterhead themselves are beginning to tick into gear, winning their last two games and scoring nine goals in the process.

Given their current form, Falkirk may not relish a trip to Balmoor at McInally hopes the Blue Toon can add to their woes.

He said: “There was a feel-good factor when we played against them at the start of the season. What we need to be wary of is they’ll probably be glad to get away from their supporters to a certain extent.

“It’s a bit of a free-hit really because we’re not expected to take anything from the game from outside, even though I do.

“I would say the pressure is on them. What we need to do is, whoever comes and supports them on the day, make sure there’s a pressure on them.

“They bring the pressure on themselves and it’s up to us to add to it.”

The two sides met in August with Falkirk winning 2-1, however Peterhead beat them last season to ease their relegation fears.

McInally added: “If we play well we’re as good as them. The difference sometimes playing full-time teams is they can be a bit sharper, they’ve got all week to work on set-pieces and you’ve got to be prepared for all the quick stuff they do.

“Without the ball we need to press, as Falkirk will try to play out and we need to decide how we’re going to play.”

McInally will be without Ryan Conroy (groin) and Jordon Brown (hamstring), while Alan Cook is back wearing a protective boot again to remedy a shin problem. Hamish Ritchie will have an Achilles issue assessed on Saturday morning.

Midfielder Gary Fraser is still waiting on an operation to address his cruciate ligament injury, with it now put back to December.

The Peterhead boss added: “He just needs to keep himself positive. He needs to get himself as fit as he can before the operation.

Peterhead midfielder Gary Fraser.
“When they come down to it, then his muscle will be quite strong. He’s got a wee bit of time to do that.”

