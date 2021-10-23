Peterhead grab Falkirk point after inspired Brett Long performance

An inspired display from goalkeeper Brett Long helped Peterhead hold Falkirk to a goal-less draw at Balmoor.

The home goalkeeper made a string of key saves to keep the visitors at Bay and make it three games unbeaten for the Blue Toon.

Peterhead made one change from the 4-2 win over Alloa Athletic, bringing striker Russell McLean in for Andy McDonald.

Falkirk started the day with four wins from their opening 10 games and threatened first, with a Craig McGuffie header clawed away by Long at his near post.

Declan McDaid was next to try his luck from 25 yards, with Long parrying the ball back into the penalty area for Flynn Duffy to clear.

The Bairns had the wind in their favour in the first half at Balmoor and were trying to use it to their advantage. Michael Ruth escaped the attentions of David Wilson on 34 minutes and stood the ball up to the back post but it evaded the head of Charlie Telfer.

Long was required twice more before the break to keep Peterhead level, clinging on to Aidan Nesbitt’s low strike and then tipping over another from McDaid.

After losing Simon Ferry in the first half, the Blue Toon were forced into another injury-enforced change at half-time as Niah Payne had to be replaced.

It took a superb save from Long again to keep the game goal-less. Nesbitt was allowed to carry the ball from inside his own half to just outside the Peterhead area, before playing in McDaid. Former Motherwell and Dundee United stopper Long was out quick to block.

When he was required again to deny Ruth, the game appeared to be heading in one direction.

Manager Jim McInally was forced into his third change early in the second half, bringing on McDonald for Andy McCarthy, with David Wilson now moving to right-back. The ex-Elgin man came close to goal in his wider role, drilling just over from the right side of the box.

McGuffie flashed a volley past Long’s far post and substitute Aidan Keena failed to find the target as Falkirk pushed for a late opener.

But they were almost caught on the counter as Grant Savoury released McLean but as the angle narrowed, he was unable to beat Patrick Martin at his near post.

Long was required one final time to secure Peterhead a point as he kept out Aberdeen loanee Ruth in the closing stages.