Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie wants Blue Toon to build momentum

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie hopes his side can keep building momentum after their goal-less draw with Falkirk.

The Blue Toon are now unbeaten in three after a sticky start to the season and the game against Falkirk was their first of four against teams in the top half.

Saturday’s draw at Balmoor sees them stay in seventh spot but they are just two points behind the Bairns, who round out the top half of League One.

Ritchie said: “It’s always good to build momentum. I can’t remember the last time we had a good run of games so it’s important to kick on from here.

“That was our first draw of the season and it’s always good not to lose games. I think it was a close game and Brett’s made a few good saves to keep us in the game.

“It was a bit scrappy with the conditions but we created a few chances. The weather calmed down a bit in the second half and it was a good point in the end.”

That run started with a 5-0 win over Dumbarton a fortnight ago, which was followed by an impressive 4-2 win on the road against Alloa Athletic.

Peterhead once again had Brett Long to thank for keeping the scores level, with a string of important saves to preserve his clean sheet.

Ritchie added: “He’s been brilliant this season. He’s made some top saves and kept us in it. You’ve always got a chance when your keeper is playing well.

“You can forget they’re a full-time so a clean sheet against Falkirk is always good. The more points the better off you are at the end of the season.”