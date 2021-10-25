Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie wants Blue Toon to build momentum

By Jamie Durent
October 25, 2021, 6:00 am
Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie.

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie hopes his side can keep building momentum after their goal-less draw with Falkirk.

The Blue Toon are now unbeaten in three after a sticky start to the season and the game against Falkirk was their first of four against teams in the top half.

Saturday’s draw at Balmoor sees them stay in seventh spot but they are just two points behind the Bairns, who round out the top half of League One.

Ritchie said: “It’s always good to build momentum. I can’t remember the last time we had a good run of games so it’s important to kick on from here.

“That was our first draw of the season and it’s always good not to lose games. I think it was a close game and Brett’s made a few good saves to keep us in the game.

“It was a bit scrappy with the conditions but we created a few chances. The weather calmed down a bit in the second half and it was a good point in the end.”

Brett Long in action for Peterhead.

That run started with a 5-0 win over Dumbarton a fortnight ago, which was followed by an impressive 4-2 win on the road against Alloa Athletic.

Peterhead once again had Brett Long to thank for keeping the scores level, with a string of important saves to preserve his clean sheet.

Ritchie added: “He’s been brilliant this season. He’s made some top saves and kept us in it. You’ve always got a chance when your keeper is playing well.

“You can forget they’re a full-time so a clean sheet against Falkirk is always good. The more points the better off you are at the end of the season.”

