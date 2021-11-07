Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Airdrieonians 3-1 Peterhead: Unbeaten run comes to an end for Blue Toon

By Reporter
November 7, 2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead’s four-game unbeaten run came to an end as new League One leaders Airdrie cashed in on a pivotal goal just before half-time.

That was when Dylan Easton fired the Diamonds ahead with Kerr McInroy and Callum Smith adding goals after the break before Andy McDonald netted a fortunate effort for the visitors.

Despite the defeat, McDonald saw positives saying: “The first goal killed us a bit but when we played Airdrie earlier in the season, we were miles off them. We were much closer this time.

“In the first half they had a lot of the ball but we kept our shape well and they had very few attempts at our goal. The second half got a bit frantic and we lost further avoidable goals but we kept on passing and playing.”

Peterhead had an early chance when Flynn Duffy’s whipped free-kick reached Russell McLean but the striker headed wide while Airdrie’s McInroy saw a drive deflected past for a corner soon after.

The Blue Toon threatened again on 12 minutes when Andy McCarthy lofted a cross into the box that Grant Savoury met with a looping header which Max Currie saved.

On 36 minutes a curling Duffy cross reached Josh Mulligan but the on-loan Dundee man volleyed over before the game took a disappointing turn for the visitors when Airdrie took the lead just before the break.

It came when Mulligan was robbed by Easton and the Diamond drove into the box before sending in a shot that deflected off Jason Brown and flashed past Brett Long.

Peterhead defender Andy McDonald, left, in action against Alloa Athletic.
Peterhead defender Andy McDonald, left, netted a late consolation for the Blue Toon.

Peterhead were dangerous straight from the restart when McCarthy and Scott Brown combined to release Mulligan with the home defence doing well to block his low cross.

The visitors had an escape on 50 minutes when Smith sent the ball flashing across their goal and Calum Gallagher slid in to convert. However, the striker sent his shot back towards Smith, and Long gathered.

A second goal arrived on 57 minutes when McInroy popped up unmarked and deftly lobbed Long from eight yards after the Blue Toon failed to clear a cross.

Hamish Ritchie had two attempts blocked in quick succession and Mulligan should have pulled a goal back on 63 minutes when Flynn’s low cross picked him out but he screwed his shot wide.

McDonald added: “You have to take your chances and unfortunately we didn’t.”

Airdrie made Peterhead pay by scoring again seconds later as Smith went clean through and sent a chipped finish over the advancing Long.

McLean curled a shot crashing against the bar before McDonald netted with a bizarre effort in injury time when Currie took his eye off the defender’s overhit long pass and the ball rolled under his foot and into the net.

McDonald admitted: “It was only a small consolation.”

Manager Jim McInally said: “We lost bad goals and lacked a bit of belief in the final third but there were large parts of the game we can take heart from.”

