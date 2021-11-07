Airdrieonians 3-1 Peterhead: Unbeaten run comes to an end for Blue Toon

Peterhead’s four-game unbeaten run came to an end as new League One leaders Airdrie cashed in on a pivotal goal just before half-time.

That was when Dylan Easton fired the Diamonds ahead with Kerr McInroy and Callum Smith adding goals after the break before Andy McDonald netted a fortunate effort for the visitors.

Despite the defeat, McDonald saw positives saying: “The first goal killed us a bit but when we played Airdrie earlier in the season, we were miles off them. We were much closer this time.

“In the first half they had a lot of the ball but we kept our shape well and they had very few attempts at our goal. The second half got a bit frantic and we lost further avoidable goals but we kept on passing and playing.”

Peterhead had an early chance when Flynn Duffy’s whipped free-kick reached Russell McLean but the striker headed wide while Airdrie’s McInroy saw a drive deflected past for a corner soon after.

The Blue Toon threatened again on 12 minutes when Andy McCarthy lofted a cross into the box that Grant Savoury met with a looping header which Max Currie saved.

On 36 minutes a curling Duffy cross reached Josh Mulligan but the on-loan Dundee man volleyed over before the game took a disappointing turn for the visitors when Airdrie took the lead just before the break.

It came when Mulligan was robbed by Easton and the Diamond drove into the box before sending in a shot that deflected off Jason Brown and flashed past Brett Long.

Peterhead were dangerous straight from the restart when McCarthy and Scott Brown combined to release Mulligan with the home defence doing well to block his low cross.

The visitors had an escape on 50 minutes when Smith sent the ball flashing across their goal and Calum Gallagher slid in to convert. However, the striker sent his shot back towards Smith, and Long gathered.

A second goal arrived on 57 minutes when McInroy popped up unmarked and deftly lobbed Long from eight yards after the Blue Toon failed to clear a cross.

Hamish Ritchie had two attempts blocked in quick succession and Mulligan should have pulled a goal back on 63 minutes when Flynn’s low cross picked him out but he screwed his shot wide.

McDonald added: “You have to take your chances and unfortunately we didn’t.”

Full Time: @AirdrieoniansFC 3-1 Peterhead It’s a loss on the road for McInally’s men with McDonald’s bizarre late goal only a consolation#BlueToon 🔵⚪️💙 pic.twitter.com/NK8Oq3RRjM — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) November 6, 2021

Airdrie made Peterhead pay by scoring again seconds later as Smith went clean through and sent a chipped finish over the advancing Long.

McLean curled a shot crashing against the bar before McDonald netted with a bizarre effort in injury time when Currie took his eye off the defender’s overhit long pass and the ball rolled under his foot and into the net.

McDonald admitted: “It was only a small consolation.”

Manager Jim McInally said: “We lost bad goals and lacked a bit of belief in the final third but there were large parts of the game we can take heart from.”