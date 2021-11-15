Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead ‘lucky’ loss to Cove Rangers was only 3-0, says Ryan Conroy

By Jamie Durent
November 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Peterhead defender Ryan Conroy, right, chases Cove's Blair Yule
Peterhead defender Ryan Conroy, right, chases Cove's Blair Yule

Peterhead defender Ryan Conroy felt his side were lucky to come away with just a 3-0 defeat against Cove Rangers.

The Blue Toon were barely in the game at the Balmoral Stadium and were well-beaten, through goals from Ryan Strachan and a Mitch Megginson brace.

Conroy, who was an early substitute after an injury to Simon Ferry, added that Peterhead manager Jim McInally had told them how far off their game they had been.

He said: “We weren’t good enough. They were miles better than us on the day. Every one of us is better than that and the manager told us.

“They deserved the win and we were probably lucky it was only 3-0.

Ryan Strachan celebrates opening the scoring for Cove Rangers
Ryan Strachan celebrates opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Peterhead

“On the ball, I don’t think we were good enough and just gave them the ball back. They were pretty good but I think we made it pretty easy for them.

“If you play like that you’re not going to win any game. We got a couple of balls in behind at the end but the game was done by that stage.

“It’s disappointing because if you play a good team like that and don’t get up against them, you’re going to get hurt.”

Most games between the two north-east clubs have been relatively close but this was the first occasion where a clear gulf in class has been evident.

Conroy added: “It’s the first time where there’s been a bit of a gap (in the games) and that’s due to us. We were all off the pace – you can maybe afford to have one or two but you can’t afford to have 11 of us off it.

“We need to put it to the back of our heads and we’ve got another hard game next week. We know if we play well we can beat any team in this league, so we just need to get back to it.”

