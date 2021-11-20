Peterhead come from goal down to defeat title hopefuls Queen’s Park

Russell McLean’s goal with 15 minutes remaining handed Peterhead a hugely impressive 2-1 win over title challengers Queen’s Park.

The away side had led deservedly at half-time through Luca Connell but second-half goals from Scott Brown and McLean turned the game on its head.

The Blue Toon’s young side – only three of the starting line-up were older than 23 – had looked out of sorts in the first period but delivered a superb second-half display to claim the points.

Andy McDonald and Niah Payne made the team despite midweek injury doubts and Payne played a key role in fashioning the first chance of the game.

He won the ball back high up the field from Grant Gillespie and allowed Grant Savoury to collect. The Blue Toon winger skipped past a couple of challenges and forced Calum Ferrie into a save at his near post.

It was not long before Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long was called into action too, keeping out Liam Brown after a quick Queen’s counter-attack.

But he was beaten on nine minutes after Simon Murray picked out Connell and he rattled a shot inside the near post.

Efforts on goal for the home side were brief, with Payne sending a threatening ball across goal only for Michael Doyle to clear, while a brilliant block from Josh Mulligan denied Connell a second.

Connell also saw a long-range strike graze the crossbar on its way over and Peterhead had to weather significant pressure to end the first half, with McDonald denying Louis Longstaff a chance at goal.

Fresh from being brought off the bench seven minutes into second half, Russell McLean earned his side a penalty after it was adjudged he was fouled by Lee Kilday from Savoury’s corner. Brown made no mistake from the spot, sending Ferrie the wrong way.

That goal seemed to shock Peterhead into life. Suddenly there was more vibrancy and energy about the team, as they seemed to have the Spiders rattled.

A dart forward by Flynn Duffy down the left produced a cross for McLean, who turned the ball narrowly wide of the near post.

Jim McInally’s side kept up the pressure, with McDonald seeing a free-kick deflected over and David Wilson coming close to turning the resulting corner over the line.

It eventually told on 76 minutes, with Mulligan darting in ahead of Thomas Robson and surging towards goal. With the angle narrowing he shot, Ferrie saved but McLean pounced to bundle home the rebound.

There was a late free-kick sent over the bar by the visitors but Peterhead were able to hold on to claim the victory.