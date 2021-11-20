Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead come from goal down to defeat title hopefuls Queen’s Park

By Jamie Durent
November 20, 2021, 4:51 pm
Peterhead forward Russell McLean.
Peterhead forward Russell McLean

Russell McLean’s goal with 15 minutes remaining handed Peterhead a hugely impressive 2-1 win over title challengers Queen’s Park.

The away side had led deservedly at half-time through Luca Connell but second-half goals from Scott Brown and McLean turned the game on its head.

The Blue Toon’s young side – only three of the starting line-up were older than 23 – had looked out of sorts in the first period but delivered a superb second-half display to claim the points.

Andy McDonald and Niah Payne made the team despite midweek injury doubts and Payne played a key role in fashioning the first chance of the game.

He won the ball back high up the field from Grant Gillespie and allowed Grant Savoury to collect. The Blue Toon winger skipped past a couple of challenges and forced Calum Ferrie into a save at his near post.

It was not long before Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long was called into action too, keeping out Liam Brown after a quick Queen’s counter-attack.

But he was beaten on nine minutes after Simon Murray picked out Connell and he rattled a shot inside the near post.

Peterhead forward Niah Payne.
Peterhead forward Niah Payne

Efforts on goal for the home side were brief, with Payne sending a threatening ball across goal only for Michael Doyle to clear, while a brilliant block from Josh Mulligan denied Connell a second.

Connell also saw a long-range strike graze the crossbar on its way over and Peterhead had to weather significant pressure to end the first half, with McDonald denying Louis Longstaff a chance at goal.

Fresh from being brought off the bench seven minutes into second half, Russell McLean earned his side a penalty after it was adjudged he was fouled by Lee Kilday from Savoury’s corner. Brown made no mistake from the spot, sending Ferrie the wrong way.

That goal seemed to shock Peterhead into life. Suddenly there was more vibrancy and energy about the team, as they seemed to have the Spiders rattled.

A dart forward by Flynn Duffy down the left produced a cross for McLean, who turned the ball narrowly wide of the near post.

Peterhead captain Scott Brown
Peterhead captain Scott Brown

Jim McInally’s side kept up the pressure, with McDonald seeing a free-kick deflected over and David Wilson coming close to turning the resulting corner over the line.

It eventually told on 76 minutes, with Mulligan darting in ahead of Thomas Robson and surging towards goal. With the angle narrowing he shot, Ferrie saved but McLean pounced to bundle home the rebound.

There was a late free-kick sent over the bar by the visitors but Peterhead were able to hold on to claim the victory.

