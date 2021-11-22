Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Russell McLean plays down Blue Toon’s youthfulness after match-winner against Queen’s Park

By Jamie Durent
November 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Russell McLean wheels away after scoring the winner for Peterhead

Peterhead striker Russell McLean has played down the youthfulness of their side – saying they should have enough experience to cope.

The average of the Blue Toon side which beat Queen’s Park 2-1 on Saturday was just over 21, with four teenagers in the starting line-up.

McLean came off the bench to score the winner with 15 minutes to go, after Scott Brown’s penalty had cancelled out the opener from Luca Connell.

“We are a young team but that shouldn’t really be excuse,” said McLean. “We’ve got enough experience between Brett (Long), Jason (Brown), Scott Brown, then me and Del (Lyle) coming on.

“Yeah we are young but it shows it doesn’t mean anything. When you play against a Queen’s Park team with boys who’ve been full-time most of their career, playing hundreds of games, it shouldn’t matter.

“It’s a good win, against a full-time team in a game nobody expects you to win. I thought the first 15-20 minutes we were a wee bit off it but after that, we competed well.”

McLean and Derek Lyle were second-half substitutes for Peterhead and helped turn the game in their favour.

Former Montrose striker McLean was in the right place at the right time to find the net, reacting quickest after Calum Ferrie had parried Josh Mulligan’s shot into the penalty area.

He added: “The manager didn’t really have to say anything to us coming on. We know what’s expected of us, we just have to try and do it.

“The goal was a tackle; the goalie has palmed it out and I couldn’t tell you if I’ve got their first or if he (the defender) has got there first. I’ve watched it spinning and thought it wasn’t going to go in but thankfully it hit the post and went in.”

