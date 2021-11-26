Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury close to hitting his best form after long injury lay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury close to hitting his best form after long injury lay-off

By Jamie Durent
November 26, 2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury in action against Queen's Park
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury in action against Queen's Park

Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury feels he is getting back to his best after being given a chance by the Blue Toon.

Savoury delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the impressive 2-1 win over Queen’s Park last weekend, playing as an attacking midfielder behind Niah Payne.

The former Celtic youngster joined the club last month after being out of football for a year. A trial at Morton did not work out, he then got injured while training with Queen of the South and a further setback kept him out of the game.

But, after six weeks training with Peterhead, he impressed manager Jim McInally enough to earn a contract and has now got six games under his belt at his new club.

He was pitched in to an unfamiliar role last weekend due to a shortage of midfielders but performed admirably against the title-challengers.

Savoury no longer feels bothered by his previous injuries and is on the right track to finding his best form for Peterhead.

He said: “Every time I play I’m getting closer to those levels. The experience I get from playing in League One is massive for me.

New Peterhead signing Grant Savoury.
Grant Savoury in action for Peterhead against Alloa Athletic

“Each game I feel more confident and I feel I’m starting to really show what I can do. I’ve focused on making the most of every minute I get on the pitch, after a season where I didn’t play. I definitely appreciate it more.

“I’m feeling fit, but I’m conscious of doing everything right in terms of stretching, to lower the chances of injuries. Hopefully that will pay off.”

Savoury was pitched in by McInally against the Spiders after injuries deprived him of Simon Ferry and Hamish Ritchie, while Andy McCarthy was suspended.

He added: “We were down to the bare bones and that’s why he (McInally) looked to me to play that position.

“We had a good number of boys not able to play and that made the result even better.”

Peterhead face Civil Service Strollers in the Scottish Cup third round tomorrow, with the Edinburgh side currently fourth in the Lowland League.

It may well be tipped as one of the games for a potential upset, but Savoury knows the onus is on the Blue Toon to prove that wrong.

He added: “It’s important to show them respect and go into the game like any other. We should be looking to win it.

“There will probably be more pressure on us, but we should be confident. People will maybe look at it as potential for an upset, but the team shouldn’t think like that.

“The standard of that league is really good. Boys I have played with at Celtic are at teams in the Lowland League and even the development squads at Celtic and Rangers don’t find it easy. The experience of players dropping down has enhanced the league.

“But every player for Peterhead wants a cup run. You can draw big teams and that’s what you play for football for. It’s important we try move on to the next stage.”

