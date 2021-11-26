Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury close to hitting his best form after long injury lay-off

Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury feels he is getting back to his best after being given a chance by the Blue Toon.

Savoury delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the impressive 2-1 win over Queen’s Park last weekend, playing as an attacking midfielder behind Niah Payne.

Buzzing for the boys yesterday and delighted to get motm, 3pts and onto the next 😁 https://t.co/907Zp06iRc — Grant Savoury (@grant_savoury) November 21, 2021

The former Celtic youngster joined the club last month after being out of football for a year. A trial at Morton did not work out, he then got injured while training with Queen of the South and a further setback kept him out of the game.

But, after six weeks training with Peterhead, he impressed manager Jim McInally enough to earn a contract and has now got six games under his belt at his new club.

He was pitched in to an unfamiliar role last weekend due to a shortage of midfielders but performed admirably against the title-challengers.

Savoury no longer feels bothered by his previous injuries and is on the right track to finding his best form for Peterhead.

He said: “Every time I play I’m getting closer to those levels. The experience I get from playing in League One is massive for me.

“Each game I feel more confident and I feel I’m starting to really show what I can do. I’ve focused on making the most of every minute I get on the pitch, after a season where I didn’t play. I definitely appreciate it more.

“I’m feeling fit, but I’m conscious of doing everything right in terms of stretching, to lower the chances of injuries. Hopefully that will pay off.”

Savoury was pitched in by McInally against the Spiders after injuries deprived him of Simon Ferry and Hamish Ritchie, while Andy McCarthy was suspended.

He added: “We were down to the bare bones and that’s why he (McInally) looked to me to play that position.

“We had a good number of boys not able to play and that made the result even better.”

Peterhead face Civil Service Strollers in the Scottish Cup third round tomorrow, with the Edinburgh side currently fourth in the Lowland League.

It may well be tipped as one of the games for a potential upset, but Savoury knows the onus is on the Blue Toon to prove that wrong.

He added: “It’s important to show them respect and go into the game like any other. We should be looking to win it.

“There will probably be more pressure on us, but we should be confident. People will maybe look at it as potential for an upset, but the team shouldn’t think like that.

“The standard of that league is really good. Boys I have played with at Celtic are at teams in the Lowland League and even the development squads at Celtic and Rangers don’t find it easy. The experience of players dropping down has enhanced the league.

“But every player for Peterhead wants a cup run. You can draw big teams and that’s what you play for football for. It’s important we try move on to the next stage.”