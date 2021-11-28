Civil Service Strollers 0-3 Peterhead: Scott Brown relieved to atone for penalty miss as Blue Toon book spot in fourth round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Civil Service Strollers 0-3 Peterhead: Scott Brown relieved to atone for penalty miss as Blue Toon book spot in fourth round

By Reporter
November 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Peterhead captain Scott Brown celebrates scoring against Alloa Athletic
It was an eventful day for Peterhead captain Scott Brown.

Peterhead earned their place in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after an incident packed 90 minutes in north Edinburgh as they overcame a gritty Civil Service Strollers side.

The hosts were forced to play for an hour with only ten men after after Joao Balde’s first half red card.

The Blue Toon recovered from a rare penalty miss by captain Scott Brown on the stroke of half time before scoring three times without reply in a one-sided second half.

Manager Jim McInally had said prior to the game that he expected an intense encounter and, as Brown confirmed afterwards, that’s certainly what they got.

Brown said: “They came out flying but we knew that was going to happen.

“It was a case of weathering the storm for the first 15 minutes and we got better as the game went on.

“Obviously the red card helped us but some of the stuff we played in the second half was really good.

“I didn’t help the boys out when I had a shocker of a penalty miss just before the interval but I apologised to the boys in the dressing room and I scored a goal in the second half so hopefully that made up for it.”

Russell McLean has contributed some key goals for Peterhead this season
Russell McLean was on target from the penalty spot for the Blue Toon. 

The Lowland League side’s hopes of causing an upset were dashed on the half hour when Balde received a red card for a reckless challenge on Lewis Duffy but they were thrown a lifeline just before the break when referee Chris Graham pointed to the spot after keeper MacAllan Whyte upended Russell McLean.

Brown, normally so deadly from 12 yards, saw his weakly struck effort saved by Whyte but a second penalty award in the 55th minute after the Strollers keeper had upended McLean, was converted by the Peterhead striker McLean and Brown atoned for his miss by firing home to make it 2-0 shortly afterwards.

The visitors were in complete control for the remainder of the game and finished off in style when substitute Lyall Cameron made it 3-0 at the death with a close range effort.

Brown revealed afterwards that it had been his decision to hand over penalty duties to McLean during a chat at the interval.

Brown added: “When you miss one, you don’t to miss another and at half time Russell told me he wanted to take the next penalty and I was perfectly happy with that.

“We really had to dig in and to come here and to win 3-0 was all we could ask for.

“We’re into the next round of the cup and hopefully we can get a good draw to give us a chance to progress in the competition.

“My penalty miss aside, it was a good day at the office.”

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally was also delighted with the outcome.

He said: “I was worried beforehand as I knew we were up against a good, well-organised side but it was a very professional performance.”

