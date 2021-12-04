Peterhead: Jim McInally looking for Blue Toon to keep confidence levels up

Peterhead manager Jim McInally wants more of the same from his side as they head to Broadwood to face Clyde.

McInally is well aware the hosts’ biggest threat comes in the form of David Goodwillie but wants his charges to build on impressive back-to-back results.

A fortnight ago the Blue Toon took down Queen’s Park 2-1 at Balmoor before booking their place in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup by beating Civil Service Strollers.

McInally said: “We’re not in bad nick at the minute. Confidence is pretty good and hopefully we can keep our wee run going.

“I say it all the time, (David) Goodwillie is the biggest challenge when you’re playing Clyde. I’m not being disrespectful to anybody else at Clyde because they’ve got a lot of good players, but you just know you need to keep him quiet. If you do that it gives you a better chance of winning the game.”

After their progress in the Scottish Cup last weekend – a 3-0 win over Civil Service Strollers – Peterhead were handed a home tie in the fourth against Lowland League side East Kilbride.

The game, due to be played on the weekend of January 22, will give both sides a fighting chance of making the last 16 according to McInally.

He added: “I think both clubs will be happy with the draw. If you don’t get the big tie, you want a tie that you can possibly win and I’m sure East Kilbride will feel the same.

“I’d seen comments from Chris Aitken saying all the pressure was on Peterhead – while we’ll go into it as favourites, they have a strong squad with Lee Miller, Chris Millar, Chris Erskine, Steven Saunders. They’ve built up a squad to challenge for the Lowland League.

“They’ve got more about them than we do as far as experience goes. It’s a really good tie and I’m pleased with the draw but so will they.

“It’s a great opportunity to get the last-16, which would be brilliant. But it’s on the back-burner for the meantime as we’ve got a tough month ahead of us.”

Ryan Duncan is back in the Peterhead squad after overcoming a groin injury. Duncan joined on loan from Aberdeen at the end of September but has yet to feature for the Blue Toon because of the problem, with his temporary deal up in January.

Simon Ferry and Jordon Brown have improved in training after recent injury issues, with the latter coming off the bench for cameos in their last two games.