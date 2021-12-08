Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown wants to play his part after overcoming injury woes

By Jamie Durent
December 8, 2021, 11:45 am
Jordon Brown (left) congratulates Peterhead team-mate Lyall Cameron
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown wants to play his part over the festive period after coming back from a hamstring injury.

The season has been a frustrating one for Brown, who has missed more than two months with a recurring issue that he hopes he has got to the bottom of.

He has made two brief cameo appearances in games against Clyde and Civil Service Strollers but it has felt like a long road back for the former Cove and Aberdeen man.

Peterhead have four games between now and January 2 and Brown is confident he can be a useful figure for manager Jim McInally.

He said: “I’ve managed training the last couple of weeks and we had a bounce game before the Scottish Cup game. I came on a couple of times and I’ve built it up – I’m just trying to build it up.

“It’s been nearly three months, so it feels like an eternity. It’s probably the first time, while I’ve been playing part-time, that I’ve had a muscle injury and it’s been frustrating.

Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown, right.
“It’s finding that balance between getting fit again and not overdoing it, which I’ve been guilty of in the last wee while.

“It’s happened a couple of times now and because you’re so eager to get back – you’ve only got certain times to get fit, like Tuesday or Thursday night at training or a bounce game. You’ve got everything crossed you get through that.

“I’m looking forward to being back involved and hopefully get back in the team. I want to be affecting games again; we haven’t really got any midweek games apart from the Boxing Day one which has been moved forward (to the 22nd).

“Hopefully I can prove my fitness to the manager and be involved.”

Brown has been doing a significant amount of gym work, as well as following a programme given to him by Peterhead fitness coach Stuart Hogg.

The frustration has been added to when the Blue Toon have struggled for numbers in recent weeks, although the injury issues seem to be abating.

Jordon Brown in action against Partick Thistle last season
He added: “It’s been frustrating the whole season, to be fair. At the times when we’ve been low on numbers you really want to help and affect games.

“Hopefully the next few weeks will be busy for us and it’ll be a good period. Then we can go into the new year full of confidence.”

