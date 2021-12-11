Peterhead grab East Fife draw as youngster Ryan Duncan scores first senior goal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ryan Duncan scored his first senior goal to earn Peterhead a 1-1 draw at home to East Fife.

The on-loan Aberdeen midfielder came off the bench to head in a leveller in the second half of a scrappy game at Balmoor.

Kyle Connell had earlier given East Fife the lead but the two sides could not be separated after Duncan’s leveller.

Peterhead made one change from the 2-2 draw with Clyde, as Simon Ferry replaced Hamish Ritchie in midfield.

In torrential rain at Balmoor, East Fife settled better creating a couple of early chances. Aaron Dunsmore’s cross reached Kyle Connell at the back post but he was unable to turn it goalwards, while Daniel Higgins steered a header over the crossbar.

Scott Brown saw a half-chance blocked by Higgins while at the other end, Brett Long was able to smuggle away a Kevin Smith header at his near post.

A neat flowing move instigated by Ritchie, who had just replaced the injured Ferry, culminated in a shot from Andy McCarthy being dragged narrowly wide.

The best chance of the first half for Peterhead came after a sliced clearance from visiting goalkeeper Jude Smith, with Grant Savoury collecting the ball and letting fly. The ball appeared to be heading in before curling against the inside of the post and bouncing clear.

McInally was forced into another change before the interval as Andy McCarthy came off, with Niah Payne brought on and another reshuffle required.

Long kept out Ross Davidson at the start of the second half but was powerless to do anything about Connell’s goal, as he held off David Wilson’s attentions and clipped the ball round him for the opener.

Peterhead responded with the lively Savoury firing a couple of shots over and Russell McLean shooting into the side netting.

Substitute Duncan had already seen a corner clawed away by Smith but with 16 minutes to go he found space in the box and planted back across the goalkeeper to level.