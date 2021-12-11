Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead grab East Fife draw as youngster Ryan Duncan scores first senior goal

By Jamie Durent
December 11, 2021, 5:04 pm
Ryan Duncan, who is on loan at Peterhead from Aberdeen
Ryan Duncan, who is on loan at Peterhead from Aberdeen

Ryan Duncan scored his first senior goal to earn Peterhead a 1-1 draw at home to East Fife.

The on-loan Aberdeen midfielder came off the bench to head in a leveller in the second half of a scrappy game at Balmoor.

Kyle Connell had earlier given East Fife the lead but the two sides could not be separated after Duncan’s leveller.

Peterhead made one change from the 2-2 draw with Clyde, as Simon Ferry replaced Hamish Ritchie in midfield.

Peterhead captain Scott Brown
Peterhead captain Scott Brown

In torrential rain at Balmoor, East Fife settled better creating a couple of early chances. Aaron Dunsmore’s cross reached Kyle Connell at the back post but he was unable to turn it goalwards, while Daniel Higgins steered a header over the crossbar.

Scott Brown saw a half-chance blocked by Higgins while at the other end, Brett Long was able to smuggle away a Kevin Smith header at his near post.

A neat flowing move instigated by Ritchie, who had just replaced the injured Ferry, culminated in a shot from Andy McCarthy being dragged narrowly wide.

The best chance of the first half for Peterhead came after a sliced clearance from visiting goalkeeper Jude Smith, with Grant Savoury collecting the ball and letting fly. The ball appeared to be heading in before curling against the inside of the post and bouncing clear.

New Peterhead signing Grant Savoury.
Grant Savoury in action for Peterhead

McInally was forced into another change before the interval as Andy McCarthy came off, with Niah Payne brought on and another reshuffle required.

Long kept out Ross Davidson at the start of the second half but was powerless to do anything about Connell’s goal, as he held off David Wilson’s attentions and clipped the ball round him for the opener.

Peterhead responded with the lively Savoury firing a couple of shots over and Russell McLean shooting into the side netting.

Substitute Duncan had already seen a corner clawed away by Smith but with 16 minutes to go he found space in the box and planted back across the goalkeeper to level.

