Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Josh Mulligan happy with loan spell ahead of potential Dundee recall

By Jamie Durent
December 14, 2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead loanee Josh Mulligan
Peterhead loanee Josh Mulligan

Peterhead loanee Josh Mulligan insists he is happy wherever he is playing, as a decision could be made soon on him being recalled to Dundee.

Mulligan has been an impressive figure during his temporary stint at Balmoor, becoming a regular for Jim McInally down the right.

His loan at Peterhead is until the end of the season, but parent club Dundee hold the option of recalling him in January if they wish.

For the player himself, it is all about getting as many minutes on the park as possible, something he has managed with the Blue Toon.

Mulligan said: “I’m here for the rest of the season, but if they want, they can call me back in January. It’s up to Dundee. Wherever I’m going to play football, I’ll be happy.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it (at Peterhead). All the boys and the gaffer have been great with me, so it’s been really good.

Peterhead defender Josh Mulligan.
Peterhead defender Josh Mulligan celebrates scoring against Alloa

“I get asked every time I go back how it is, how are the games. Playing every week is only going to benefit me, instead of sitting on the bench hoping to get on.

“Playing every minute every week is only going to be good for me. At the start of the season there was a bit of a mix-up where I was going to play, but now I’ve fitted into that role on the right-hand side.”

Mulligan is part of a strong loan contingent at Peterhead, with fellow Dark Blues youngsters Danny Strachan and Lyall Cameron, as well as Flynn Duffy (Dundee United) and Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen).

He has earned praise from McInally for his performances as a right wing-back, with Peterhead shifting to a back three and allowing Mulligan to get forward and support the attack.

The 19-year-old does want to improve his output though, feeling he could have made more of his opportunities in the 1-1 draw with East Fife on Saturday.

He added: “I need to get my shots more on target. I’m getting into the positions well, but not putting in the final ball.

“Hopefully that will come as I play and get more confident.”

