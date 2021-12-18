Scott Brown: Pressure on Peterhead to turn draws into wins

Peterhead skipper Scott Brown has urged his side to start turning draws into wins to help lift them up the League One table.

While the Blue Toon have lost just twice in this quarter of fixtures, there have been four draws in there as well.

They dropped two points from a winning position against Clyde a fortnight ago and salvaged a draw in horrible conditions against East Fife seven days ago.

Peterhead are six points off bottom in eighth and Brown wants to see them be more clinical to start racking up points.

“We can’t afford to keep going the way we’re going, playing well and not winning games. It’s been a better quarter, we’ve only lost two games, but it’s a big game for us on Saturday.

“There’s been too many draws out of this quarter but we need to look at the positives too. There’s only been two defeats and hopefully that’s still the same after Saturday.

“At the start of this season we let ourselves down by not playing as well as we would have liked. We seemed to have shored up at the back and stopped conceding goals but we need to start creating chances at the other end at taking advantage when we can.

“We are missing a few experienced players that the younger lads might rely on. It’s been hard for us – I’m going out there as the oldest on the pitch at 27 which is remarkable.”

Brown has been struggling with a knee injury during the week and hopes to be available for today’s game against Dumbarton.

Peterhead have several injury concerns this week, with Simon Ferry, Andy McCarthy and David Wilson out, along with long-term absentees Alan Cook and Gary Fraser.

“It’s been a bit stiff all week but it should be alright for Saturday,” said Brown of his knee issue. “It’s maybe a case of needs must and get on with it.

“It happens to every club at some point. We did well against Queen’s Park when we had loads of injuries so I’m sure the boys that will come in will do well.

“You’re needing boys who haven’t been playing to step up. It’s part and parcel of football.”

Following today’s game, Peterhead then travel to Montrose on Wednesday night in their final game of the year.

“I think we should be going into these games looking to get six points,” added Brown. It’ll be tough going down there and hopefully we can get a good result.

“We can then look forward to the Montrose game on Wednesday and we need to make sure we go into that game on the back of a good result, as we know it’ll be really tough.”