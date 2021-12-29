Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes for clean bill of health for Cove Rangers derby fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes for clean bill of health for Cove Rangers derby fixture

By Jamie Durent
December 29, 2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

Jim McInally hopes the Peterhead injury list will clear up for the north-east derby with Cove Rangers at the weekend.

For their last league game on December 22, the Blue Toon were without seven first-team players and had to bring off Grant Savoury after he felt a flare-up of an old knee issue.

But the 10 days respite in between games should give the Peterhead boss a greater pool of players to choose from.

Simon Ferry and Andy McCarthy are in line to come back and bolster the midfield, while skipper Scott Brown ought to be available again after missing the Montrose game.

Defenders David Wilson and Ryan Conroy could also be involved after sitting out the last few games.

It is welcome news to McInally, who has had to rely ever more on his younger players to get through a tricky period with availability.

He said: “Some of the injured boys will be back. Simon will certainly be back I would think and Andy McCarthy should be back.

Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy in action against Montrose
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy in action against Montrose

“Hopefully Grant will be OK and Scott will be OK. We should certainly have more bodies available.”

Gary Fraser will be continuing his recovery from a knee injury after finally getting an operation on December 16.

Peterhead will be without suspended defender Josh Mulligan, who picked up his sixth booking of the season in the win over Dumbarton.

Sunday’s game will be Peterhead’s first game with reduced capacity at Balmoor and, given the opposition, it is one they would have anticipated a bumper crowd for.

McInally was on board with the decision to keep playing through the latest restrictions, but feels it is a blow for a derby game.

He added: “It’s not ideal for the Cove game because they might have got a thousand (crowd) for it, given the other games are off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]