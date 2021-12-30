Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead: Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan extends loan spell until end of the season

By Jamie Durent
December 30, 2021, 1:40 pm Updated: December 30, 2021, 1:40 pm
Peterhead's Ryan Duncan, left, celebrates his first senior goal with Hamish Ritchie.
Peterhead's Ryan Duncan, left, celebrates his first senior goal with Hamish Ritchie.

Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan has extended his loan spell with League One side Peterhead until the end of the season.

Duncan has impressed Blue Toon manager Jim McInally after coming back from a groin injury which had curtailed his availability.

But he came off the bench to make his Peterhead debut earlier this month against East Fife, scoring his first senior goal in the process.

Duncan’s loan had been due to run out in January but McInally was keen to keep him around until the end of the season.

He is hopeful now that Duncan gets a clear run of games to show what he is about in a Blue Toon shirt.

McInally told the Peterhead website: “I am delighted on two fronts. Firstly, it is great to get the chance to work with Ryan for longer. He is young but he will develop into a really good player as he works hard at his game and has a beautiful left peg.

“He has impressed us in training with his attitude and has done well in the two games he has been involved in. He is well supported by his family, who I know have been at our games home and away, to watch him and hopefully they will see a lot more of him on the pitch in the coming months.

“I am also delighted that Peterhead have the chance to develop Ryan to the next level which is to be a member of the Aberdeen first team. We work hard on and off the pitch to create the right environment for players to improve and having Aberdeen join Dundee and Dundee United in recognising that for their young players is very good news.”

Duncan featured against Montrose last week and will be in line for a start against derby rivals Cove Rangers on Sunday.

