Peterhead: Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan extends loan spell until end of the season

Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan has extended his loan spell with League One side Peterhead until the end of the season.

Duncan has impressed Blue Toon manager Jim McInally after coming back from a groin injury which had curtailed his availability.

But he came off the bench to make his Peterhead debut earlier this month against East Fife, scoring his first senior goal in the process.

Duncan’s loan had been due to run out in January but McInally was keen to keep him around until the end of the season.

He is hopeful now that Duncan gets a clear run of games to show what he is about in a Blue Toon shirt.

McInally told the Peterhead website: “I am delighted on two fronts. Firstly, it is great to get the chance to work with Ryan for longer. He is young but he will develop into a really good player as he works hard at his game and has a beautiful left peg.

“He has impressed us in training with his attitude and has done well in the two games he has been involved in. He is well supported by his family, who I know have been at our games home and away, to watch him and hopefully they will see a lot more of him on the pitch in the coming months.

“I am also delighted that Peterhead have the chance to develop Ryan to the next level which is to be a member of the Aberdeen first team. We work hard on and off the pitch to create the right environment for players to improve and having Aberdeen join Dundee and Dundee United in recognising that for their young players is very good news.”

Duncan featured against Montrose last week and will be in line for a start against derby rivals Cove Rangers on Sunday.