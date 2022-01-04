Peterhead loanee Ryan Duncan sets goal target after extending stay from Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ryan Duncan has set a target of reaching double-figures for Peterhead after extending his loan from Aberdeen until the end of the season.

After an injury-interrupted stay at Balmoor, Duncan has shown flashes of real potential in the last few weeks as he looks to rack up the games with the Blue Toon.

Duncan joined on loan from the Dons earlier in the campaign, initially until January, but last week the deal was extended until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old scored his first senior goal against East Fife in December and impressed even in defeat against Cove Rangers.

He was pleased to sort out where he would be playing for the rest of the season and hopes to hit the goal trail with the League One Blue Toon.

Duncan said: “I’m very happy to have it sorted. Things might have been a bit different if I didn’t get injured, but I’m happy to stay to the end of the season.

“I’d like to maybe get to double figures for goals and chip in with a few assists as well. Try contribute as much as I can for the team.

“If we play like we did on Saturday, then we’ll definitely get more chances and more wins. We just need to make sure we take those chances.”

Duncan started out wide on the right against Cove on Saturday and came in-field on his left foot. It is a role he enjoys fulfilling.

He added: “I didn’t play there until I was 15 or 16. I wasn’t a proper wide player; I came inside more as I’m left-footed.

“But I’m starting to really enjoy it and that’s been my position for the last couple of years.”

His current boss at Peterhead, Jim McInally, sees comparisons with a current Celtic favourite in Duncan’s game.

He said: “He’s a good talent and a really good player. I’m just delighted we’ve got him until the end of the season.

“He looks like a player who believes in himself – there’s a wee bit of Tom Rogic about him in that he’s got a wonderful left peg.