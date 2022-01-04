Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead loanee Ryan Duncan sets goal target after extending stay from Aberdeen

By Jamie Durent
January 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Ryan Duncan, left, in action for Peterhead against Cove Rangers
Ryan Duncan has set a target of reaching double-figures for Peterhead after extending his loan from Aberdeen until the end of the season.

After an injury-interrupted stay at Balmoor, Duncan has shown flashes of real potential in the last few weeks as he looks to rack up the games with the Blue Toon.

Duncan joined on loan from the Dons earlier in the campaign, initially until January, but last week the deal was extended until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old scored his first senior goal against East Fife in December and impressed even in defeat against Cove Rangers.

He was pleased to sort out where he would be playing for the rest of the season and hopes to hit the goal trail with the League One Blue Toon.

Duncan said: “I’m very happy to have it sorted. Things might have been a bit different if I didn’t get injured, but I’m happy to stay to the end of the season.

Peterhead's Ryan Duncan, left, celebrates his first senior goal with Hamish Ritchie.
“I’d like to maybe get to double figures for goals and chip in with a few assists as well. Try contribute as much as I can for the team.

“If we play like we did on Saturday, then we’ll definitely get more chances and more wins. We just need to make sure we take those chances.”

Duncan started out wide on the right against Cove on Saturday and came in-field on his left foot. It is a role he enjoys fulfilling.

He added: “I didn’t play there until I was 15 or 16. I wasn’t a proper wide player; I came inside more as I’m left-footed.

“But I’m starting to really enjoy it and that’s been my position for the last couple of years.”

His current boss at Peterhead, Jim McInally, sees comparisons with a current Celtic favourite in Duncan’s game.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
He said: “He’s a good talent and a really good player. I’m just delighted we’ve got him until the end of the season.

“He looks like a player who believes in himself – there’s a wee bit of Tom Rogic about him in that he’s got a wonderful left peg.

