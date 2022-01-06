Peterhead: Lenny Wilson grateful to Dundee United and Jim McInally for help after facial injury

Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson has thanked Dundee United and manager Jim McInally after their help following his severe facial injury.

Wilson broke his cheekbone in three places and fractured his jaw in a training collision with Russell McLean last week, which saw him taken to hospital.

The Blue Toon were training outdoors at the Dundee Regional Performance Centre but did not have a physio on site at the time. Fortunately United were indoors at the same venue and Flynn Duffy, who is on loan at Peterhead from the Tangerines, rushed inside for help.

Wilson was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and once the concussion symptoms had started to subside, he was able to be discharged and taken back to Aberdeen by McInally.

It was a somewhat frightening ordeal for Wilson, who felt disorientated in the initial hours after sustaining the injury. He has been at home since on painkillers and is due into hospital today to speak to a surgeon about a potential operation.

To compound Wilson’s woes, it happened on his birthday but he is just grateful he had people there to look out for him.

“Derek Lyle had the injury before and as soon as I stood up, he was pretty worried and knew what it was,” said Wilson. “Luckily for us Dundee United were using the indoor facility and their physios were fantastic in rushing up and giving a pretty early diagnosis of what it was.

“Flynn was the middle man. It’s little things like that or goodness knows, it might have been a longer process.

“I was at the hospital from half-two until around half-six. For the first bit I was pretty concussed and didn’t have a clue what was going on. I was trying to give my phone number and couldn’t remember it.

“I was being sick as well and that’s when I knew I was in trouble. It wasn’t just a bash. It took a while for the concussion to pass over; I think it was around half-six when they saw signs of improvement as they were going to keep me in.

“Luckily enough I’ve got a manager who’d be willing to drive that far for his players. I was lucky he could take me home, as I couldn’t get in touch with my dad.

“The manager just said to let him know what was going on as he was happy to take me home. He lives in Dundee and once I gave him the call to say I was ready to go, he was there in no time at all.

“I’m very grateful for that and I was just delighted to get back to my own bed that night.”

Wilson said he did not want McLean feeling guilty at all for what occurred, as it is something that could have happened at any time.

The team have rallied around him in the week since as Wilson awaits news on his next steps.

“Within our own club the guys have been great, checking in on me and wishing me all the best,” he said. “It’s nothing new to me – I know we’re well-treated here and how lucky we are to be part of a well-organised great club.

“My work have been great too. They read it in the paper before I could actually tell them but my boss text me to say just let them know when the surgery is.”

Wilson’s injury, which looks to keep him out for at least a couple of months, forced Peterhead to find a backup goalkeeper, with Sean Diamond arriving on loan from Broughty Athletic before the weekend.

He is hoping for a swift resolution when he goes back into hospital, so he can start his recovery period.

“The surgeon is going to assess me today, rather than doing the surgery. But it sounds like if I am going to need surgery it is going to be done soon after,” added Wilson.

“The swelling has come right down and they can now see what needs to be done. I’d imagine they will have to operate.”