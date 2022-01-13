Peterhead defender David Wilson ready to answer call to action after injury return

David Wilson wants to be back involved in the Peterhead side this weekend after making his comeback from a hip injury.

Wilson had been out since picking up the knock in training last month and the Blue Toon have been short of bodies at the back in the meantime.

Along with Wilson, Ryan Conroy, Flynn Duffy and Josh Mulligan have all missed games, while Jason Brown is suspended after being sent off at the end of a chaotic game with Cove Rangers.

It means the former Elgin defender could well be thrust back into the team for Saturday’s visit of Clyde and he is ready and willing to answer the call.

Wilson said: “We didn’t have too many fit defenders last week – Josh has been sidelined and Flynn was a doubt, plus myself. We needed defenders to come back desperately.

“With Jason being suspended as well, I will need to be playing and hopefully we go to a back four.

“The injury happened the week after the East Fife game. I blocked a shot in training from Grant Savoury and my leg has moved in a weird way. I got a sharp pain in my hip and it was a freak accident really.

“It kept me on the sidelines for three weeks and it wasn’t ideal. My leg jerked out to the side and something in the hip flexor went.

“I was going to be back last weekend but then that got called off. It was probably better for me that it was off as it got me an extra week training to get fitter. But once you get back you just want to be playing.

“Tuesday was my third session back training so I’m definitely feeling a lot sharper than I did the first one back.”

The loss of Mulligan may become a permanent one for Peterhead, with manager Jim McInally resigned to him being recalled by parent club Dundee.

The teenager has played a starring role down the right for the Blue Toon and Wilson feels he will be a significant loss.

He added: “He’s so good going forward, especially carrying the ball. He just glides past people and he doesn’t look particularly quick, but people can’t live with him.

Peterhead defender David Wilson is ready to return to action and Jim McInally is delighted with the timing Read More:https://t.co/PoR5Ucyt4C pic.twitter.com/lE7TYZkIAt — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) January 11, 2022

“The way he can just take it past players like they’re not there is unbelievable. To come in at 18 and have the confidence and ability to get at people – we’ll definitely miss him from an attacking sense.

“With him playing so well, Danny (Strachan) has not been playing so much. Danny is equally capable and is a really good defender.

“As much as we’ll miss Josh, it gives Danny a chance to come in and show what he can do and I’m sure he’ll grab it with both hands.”

After their game against Queen’s Park last weekend was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, Saturday presents the chance for Peterhead to climb back into the top half against the Bully Wee.

But with Dumbarton and East Fife facing each other at the bottom, there is also the chance to put some clear distance between themselves and the struggling sides.

Wilson said: “They’re a point ahead of us now so it’s a huge game for us. If we can win this weekend, it just takes the pressure off for the next two weeks and the league table will look a lot better.

“Clyde have picked up. They’ve had a couple of really good results – the win at Falkirk was definitely a surprise – but we know what they’re about. We’re still confident we can get the three points, especially up at Balmoor.”