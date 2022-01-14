Peterhead boss Jim McInally calls for five substitutes rule to be extended to all four divisions

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has called for the use of five substitutes to be extended to all four divisions in the SPFL.

Premiership clubs have this week voted to extend the use of substitutions from three to five to help with the Covid situation.

However, it extends the disparity across the leagues, given that League Two clubs have been able to make five changes all season, but League One and the Championship have remained at three.

The SPFL is believed to be discussing with those two leagues as to what their preference would be.

McInally states all leagues should be playing by the same rules, rather than some clubs being disadvantaged.

He said: “Not that I can put five on at the minute, but the point is we should all be playing by the same rules.

“Hopefully the League One people will see that change and do something about it. Apparently there was seven or eight teams in favour of it before but it was blocked, so whoever was blocking it should have another think about it especially when it’s a Covid situation.

“Where I get the benefit is people travel a long way to come to Peterhead and they’d have a good chance of getting on.

“We’ll see what happens but it seems bizarre.”

Peterhead added to their ranks yesterday with the signing of goalkeeper Conor Cullen from Drumchapel United. The Blue Toon were on the lookout for a new stopper after Lenny Wilson’s injury, which will keep him out for up to three months.

Sean Diamond had been signed initially on an emergency loan from Broughty Athletic, but has since returned, with McInally turning to Cullen to compete with Brett Long.

Welcome to Peterhead Peterhead FC are delighted to announce the signing of Conor Cullen ⬇️https://t.co/R0sjpCM6fo pic.twitter.com/RQDzEIDDgm — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) January 13, 2022

Cullen came through the academies of Celtic and Partick Thistle before dropping into part-time football with Cambuslang Rangers and Drumchapel.

McInally added: “Drumchapel had promised him that if he could move up a level then they would let him go.

“It gives us a bit of steady back-up without having to look for emergency loans week after week.

“Lenny is going to be eight-to-10 weeks, so it’s good to get someone in and see how he gets on.

“It gives us a bit of insurance. He was at Celtic and Partick Thistle and has a wee bit of experience under his belt now.”