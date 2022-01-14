Peterhead boss Jim McInally calls for five substitutes rule to be extended to all four divisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally calls for five substitutes rule to be extended to all four divisions

By Jamie Durent
January 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has called for the use of five substitutes to be extended to all four divisions in the SPFL.

Premiership clubs have this week voted to extend the use of substitutions from three to five to help with the Covid situation.

However, it extends the disparity across the leagues, given that League Two clubs have been able to make five changes all season, but League One and the Championship have remained at three.

The SPFL is believed to be discussing with those two leagues as to what their preference would be.

McInally states all leagues should be playing by the same rules, rather than some clubs being disadvantaged.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

He said: “Not that I can put five on at the minute, but the point is we should all be playing by the same rules.

“Hopefully the League One people will see that change and do something about it. Apparently there was seven or eight teams in favour of it before but it was blocked, so whoever was blocking it should have another think about it especially when it’s a Covid situation.

“Where I get the benefit is people travel a long way to come to Peterhead and they’d have a good chance of getting on.

“We’ll see what happens but it seems bizarre.”

Peterhead added to their ranks yesterday with the signing of goalkeeper Conor Cullen from Drumchapel United. The Blue Toon were on the lookout for a new stopper after Lenny Wilson’s injury, which will keep him out for up to three months.

Sean Diamond had been signed initially on an emergency loan from Broughty Athletic, but has since returned, with McInally turning to Cullen to compete with Brett Long.

Cullen came through the academies of Celtic and Partick Thistle before dropping into part-time football with Cambuslang Rangers and Drumchapel.

McInally added: “Drumchapel had promised him that if he could move up a level then they would let him go.

“It gives us a bit of steady back-up without having to look for emergency loans week after week.

“Lenny is going to be eight-to-10 weeks, so it’s good to get someone in and see how he gets on.

“It gives us a bit of insurance. He was at Celtic and Partick Thistle and has a wee bit of experience under his belt now.”

