Peterhead loan star Josh Mulligan heads back to parent club Dundee

Peterhead’s impressive loan signing Josh Mulligan has returned to parent club Dundee.

Mulligan had been a stand-out player during his time at Balmoor, scoring three times in 23 appearances from a right wing-back role.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally had previously admitted he expected to lose Mulligan this month because of his performances in a Peterhead shirt.

Mulligan joins team-mates Fin Robertson and Declan McDaid in heading back to Dens Park from their own loan spells.

Peterhead still have two players – Lyall Cameron and Danny Strachan – on loan from the Dark Blues until the end of the season.