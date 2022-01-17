Peterhead loan star Josh Mulligan heads back to parent club Dundee By Jamie Durent January 17, 2022, 11:21 am Updated: January 17, 2022, 1:10 pm Peterhead defender Josh Mulligan celebrates scoring against Alloa [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Peterhead’s impressive loan signing Josh Mulligan has returned to parent club Dundee. Mulligan had been a stand-out player during his time at Balmoor, scoring three times in 23 appearances from a right wing-back role. Blue Toon boss Jim McInally had previously admitted he expected to lose Mulligan this month because of his performances in a Peterhead shirt. Mulligan joins team-mates Fin Robertson and Declan McDaid in heading back to Dens Park from their own loan spells. Peterhead still have two players – Lyall Cameron and Danny Strachan – on loan from the Dark Blues until the end of the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Peterhead 1-1 Clyde: Persistence pays off as Scott Brown nets late leveller for Blue Toon Peterhead manager Jim McInally hopes for clean break with injuries Peterhead boss Jim McInally calls for five substitutes rule to be extended to all four divisions Peterhead defender David Wilson ready to answer call to action after injury return