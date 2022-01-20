Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead signing Conor Cullen hopes to make most of SPFL second-chance

By Jamie Durent
January 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead goalkeeper Conor Cullen
Peterhead goalkeeper Conor Cullen. Picture: Duncan Brown

New Peterhead signing Conor Cullen is hopeful his switch to Balmoor can be the gateway back into the SPFL.

Cullen, who joined the Blue Toon last week, had been out of the senior football since leaving Partick Thistle in 2017 and was playing for junior side Drumchapel United.

But an injury to goalkeeper Lenny Wilson, which looks set to keep him out for at least three months, hands an opportunity to Cullen to compete for a place with regular number one Brett Long.

He was contacted by Peterhead scout Mick Murphy, who had scouted him for Celtic when he was a teenager, and trained with his new colleagues for the first time last week.

Cullen will not take anything for granted but admitted he had given up hope of joining the senior ranks again.

He said: “I hadn’t even thought about it, to be honest. It was just about getting back to playing juniors and if we won the league, we’d go up to the bigger junior league.

“That was all that was on my mind. I didn’t even think of ‘if I play well, I can get a move further up’.

“I didn’t expect it at all. I’ve been out the game for maybe two years playing junior football and I got the phone call asking if I would be interested. I jumped at the chance to be honest.

“I just hope I do enough. I’m not thinking about it being just to the end of the season – I’m hoping to do enough to maybe get another contract, now I’ve had another taste of it again.

“I hadn’t really been getting that intensity of goalkeeper training. After getting that taste of it, I do want to be back here again.”

Cullen played in Partick Thistle youth teams with current Peterhead midfielders Andy McCarthy and Gary Fraser, as well as coming up against Long when he was at Motherwell.

He spent 18 months with Cambuslang Rangers before joining Drumchapel in January 2020 and is determined to make the most of his step up the leagues.

Cullen added: “Hopefully I get an opportunity to play – then it’s up to me to make sure I take the opportunity.

Lenny Wilson sustained the injury in training last week
Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson’s injury presented an opportunity for Conor Cullen

“I just want to work as hard as I can, every training session, and hope the gaffer gives me a wee sniff. If I do, then take it and hopefully impress enough to get another deal.

“It was good to be back involved again (last Saturday). It’s been a while at that level.

“Saturday is massive for the club, to potentially get into the last 16 of the cup. You can then get a big tie at home or a smaller club where you can win again.”

