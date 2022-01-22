Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally lauds Jamie Stevenson ahead of reunion in East Kilbride Scottish Cup tie

By Jamie Durent
January 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally rates Jamie Stevenson among his best signings as the East Kilbride man heads north to face his old side.

McInally signed Stevenson for Morton, East Stirlingshire and the Blue Toon and the 37-year-old will be in the Kilby side for this afternoon’s Scottish Cup tie.

Stevenson was an ever-present for Peterhead after signing in 2014, right up until his departure in 2020 for Kelty Hearts.

He since moved on to the Lowland League side and McInally is full of praise for his work under him.

He said: “He’s always been one of my best signings. I signed him for Morton and he helped us win the league that season.

Former Peterhead midfielder Jamie Stevenson
Former Peterhead midfielder Jamie Stevenson.

“Sadly for him when I left they never kicked on. I was able to take him to East Stirlingshire and have him there for a while.

“He’s a seven-out-of-ten every week and sometimes better than that. He’s always been massive for me and he’s a great boy too.

“I know his qualities and how good he is from free-kicks. We need to make sure we’re closing him down and not letting him play.”

The two sides meet at Balmoor today with the chance to get into the last 16 of the competition.

Peterhead have lost defender Josh Mulligan, who returned to parent club Dundee this week and was involved off the bench in their Premiership game against Livingston.

There is also uncertainty over whether fellow loanees Lyall Cameron and Danny Strachan will be involved this weekend.

McInally will be able to count on captain Scott Brown though, who is closing in on double-figures for goals this season.

He added: “Scott for us is our go-to man. He’s loved by everybody at the club and respected. He knows every time he goes out there what we think of him.

Peterhead captain Scott Brown celebrates with goalkeeper Brett Long
Peterhead captain Scott Brown celebrates with goalkeeper Brett Long.

He scores a brilliant goal on Saturday, when a lot of players might have slashed at it. He curls a beautiful ball and he’s even that modest he said the goalie should have saved it.”

McInally is aware of how big an opportunity this afternoon represents, with a place in the last 16 at stake.

He added: “Of course it is – but they’ll be thinking the same thing. They come with more experience than us as far as bodies go.

“But if we keep being brave and be hard to play against – we’ve got good legs about us and make sure we play the game at a good tempo.

“We need to try use our legs against their experience. They’re the same as most teams that came up to Peterhead just now, in that they’ve got more experience than us.

“We’re used to dealing with that and we need to deal with that again on Saturday.”

Jason Brown returns from suspension for Peterhead and Simon Ferry should be available. Alan Cook, Ryan Conroy and Gary Fraser remain out.

