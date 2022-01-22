Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead advance to Scottish Cup last 16 after shoot-out win over East Kilbride

By Jamie Durent
January 22, 2022, 5:40 pm
Peterhead duo Russell McLean and Ryan Duncan
Peterhead held their nerve from the penalty spot to see off East Kilbride 5-3 in a shoot-out to advance to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

The two sides were level 2-2 after 120 minutes and but Peterhead were clinical from 12 yards.

Joao Victoria opened the scoring for the visitors after 11 minutes but a quick-fire double before the interval, from Russell McLean and Andy McCarthy, had the Blue Toon level.

Victoria grabbed his brace in the second half and neither side was able to find a winner in 90 minutes.

Russell McLean equalises for Peterhead
There was no breakthrough in extra-time despite the hosts’ best efforts, leaving it to a penalty shootout to separate them.

Peterhead drafted Jason Brown back into the team after he served his suspension, with Simon Ferry passed fit to start in midfield.

Flynn Duffy threatened the opener for the home side, connecting with David Wilson‘s cross and clipping the crossbar, but a defensive mistake soon cost the Blue Toon.

Grant Savoury was caught in possession by Neil McLaughlin and he released Victoria, who stepped past a back-tracking Ferry and rolled the ball past Brett Long.

Joao Victoria tucks away the opener for East Kilbride against Peterhead
The response from Peterhead was mooted, with Duffy relied upon to deliver balls from the left but none presenting a clear chance to reply.

Savoury sought to atone for his earlier with a shot from the edge of the box, which went narrowly wide, while Ryan Duncan’s dig from 20 yards was clung on to by Conor Brennan.

That pre-empted what was to come next as Peterhead managed to turn the game on its head before the break.

Duncan kept play alive when the ball looked to be heading out of play, picking out McLean in the middle and he finished from eight yards.

A minute later they were ahead as McCarthy reacted quickest to Hamish Ritchie’s blocked shot, lashing a superb volley across goal into the top corner to hand Jim McInally’s side the lead.

Andy McCarthy's volley puts Peterhead in front
The Lowland League side got themselves back into the game 20 minutes into the second half. A diagonal ball to the back post was kept in by Cameron Elliott and Victoria was on hand to nod in his second of the game.

This needed to spur Peterhead into life and it did, with Duncan working space for himself and crashing a shot off the crossbar.

McInally brought on Derek Lyle and Niah Payne to refresh his attacking options and McLean had a goal disallowed for offside with five minutes left.

The home side dominated possession in extra-time without managing to find a way through, with Duncan putting in a delightful cross for Lyle but he could only head straight at Brennan.

The Kilby stopper was at full-stretch to keep out a header from McLean but despite continuing to probe, there was no late winner.

Andy McDonald, McLaughlin, McCarthy, Elliot, Duncan all scored, before Kilby substitute James Finlay hit the bar.

Lyle put them 4-2 up in the shoot-out and while Ciaran McAninch scored his kick, McLean converted to send Peterhead through.

