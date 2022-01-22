Peterhead advance to Scottish Cup last 16 after shoot-out win over East Kilbride

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead held their nerve from the penalty spot to see off East Kilbride 5-3 in a shoot-out to advance to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

The two sides were level 2-2 after 120 minutes and but Peterhead were clinical from 12 yards.

Joao Victoria opened the scoring for the visitors after 11 minutes but a quick-fire double before the interval, from Russell McLean and Andy McCarthy, had the Blue Toon level.

Victoria grabbed his brace in the second half and neither side was able to find a winner in 90 minutes.

There was no breakthrough in extra-time despite the hosts’ best efforts, leaving it to a penalty shootout to separate them.

Peterhead drafted Jason Brown back into the team after he served his suspension, with Simon Ferry passed fit to start in midfield.

Flynn Duffy threatened the opener for the home side, connecting with David Wilson‘s cross and clipping the crossbar, but a defensive mistake soon cost the Blue Toon.

Grant Savoury was caught in possession by Neil McLaughlin and he released Victoria, who stepped past a back-tracking Ferry and rolled the ball past Brett Long.

The response from Peterhead was mooted, with Duffy relied upon to deliver balls from the left but none presenting a clear chance to reply.

Savoury sought to atone for his earlier with a shot from the edge of the box, which went narrowly wide, while Ryan Duncan’s dig from 20 yards was clung on to by Conor Brennan.

That pre-empted what was to come next as Peterhead managed to turn the game on its head before the break.

Duncan kept play alive when the ball looked to be heading out of play, picking out McLean in the middle and he finished from eight yards.

A minute later they were ahead as McCarthy reacted quickest to Hamish Ritchie’s blocked shot, lashing a superb volley across goal into the top corner to hand Jim McInally’s side the lead.

The Lowland League side got themselves back into the game 20 minutes into the second half. A diagonal ball to the back post was kept in by Cameron Elliott and Victoria was on hand to nod in his second of the game.

This needed to spur Peterhead into life and it did, with Duncan working space for himself and crashing a shot off the crossbar.

McInally brought on Derek Lyle and Niah Payne to refresh his attacking options and McLean had a goal disallowed for offside with five minutes left.

The home side dominated possession in extra-time without managing to find a way through, with Duncan putting in a delightful cross for Lyle but he could only head straight at Brennan.

The Kilby stopper was at full-stretch to keep out a header from McLean but despite continuing to probe, there was no late winner.

Andy McDonald, McLaughlin, McCarthy, Elliot, Duncan all scored, before Kilby substitute James Finlay hit the bar.

Lyle put them 4-2 up in the shoot-out and while Ciaran McAninch scored his kick, McLean converted to send Peterhead through.