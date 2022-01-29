Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jim McInally says Owen Cairns signing is a win for everyone

By Jamie Durent
January 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes the signing of Owen Cairns is a great situation for all parties after his loan switch from Fraserburgh.

Cairns has joined on loan until the end of the season and has the chance to test himself in the SPFL for the first time.

The defender had turned down a contract extension at Bellslea earlier in the season but had remained involved with title-chasing Broch.

He said yesterday he was thankful to both clubs for the opportunity to step up and hopes to make an impression working under McInally.

With Cairns out of contract in the summer as well, it gives Peterhead the chance to run the rule over the 23-year-old in the next few months.

Fraserburgh defender Owen Cairns, centre, who has signed for Peterhead
Fraserburgh defender Owen Cairns, centre

McInally said: “I’ve got a good relationship with Mark Cowie and James Duthie at Fraserburgh and we needed someone for that position.

“He played against us and I’ve watched him in a couple of cup finals and he really impressed. It gives him the opportunity to step up and he’ll certainly get an opportunity.

“It’s a great position for us all to be in. Since he’d been told his situation at Fraserburgh, Mark said his attitude has been unbelievable. Rather than discard him, they kept him around the team because he trains so hard.

“We’ll see how he goes but it certainly won’t be for lack of effort. He gives you everything he’s got.”

McInally expects to make one further signing before the window closes on Monday night and that will be Peterhead’s transfer business concluded.

The Blue Toon head to East Fife today, where they were beaten 3-0 in a bizarre game earlier this season.

Peterhead captain Scott Brown in action against East Fife
Peterhead captain Scott Brown in action against East Fife

Victory for McInally’s side would push them back towards the top half of League One and put the Bayview outfit in further danger.

McInally added: “It’s incredible to think back to that 3-0 game as it’s up there with the top three or four performances we’ve had.

“But we know that’s what football is like. It’s about scoring goals and not conceding.

“They might feel they’re in a wee bit of a last-chance saloon and we need to be prepared for that.

“We’ll go down there in a positive frame of mind, knowing we can win the game and put a bit of daylight between us.”

Alan Cook and Ryan Conroy are closing in on returns for Peterhead but captain Scott Brown, who has been struggling with a calf problem, will miss the game.

