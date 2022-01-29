Peterhead: Jim McInally says Owen Cairns signing is a win for everyone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes the signing of Owen Cairns is a great situation for all parties after his loan switch from Fraserburgh.

Cairns has joined on loan until the end of the season and has the chance to test himself in the SPFL for the first time.

The defender had turned down a contract extension at Bellslea earlier in the season but had remained involved with title-chasing Broch.

He said yesterday he was thankful to both clubs for the opportunity to step up and hopes to make an impression working under McInally.

With Cairns out of contract in the summer as well, it gives Peterhead the chance to run the rule over the 23-year-old in the next few months.

McInally said: “I’ve got a good relationship with Mark Cowie and James Duthie at Fraserburgh and we needed someone for that position.

“He played against us and I’ve watched him in a couple of cup finals and he really impressed. It gives him the opportunity to step up and he’ll certainly get an opportunity.

“It’s a great position for us all to be in. Since he’d been told his situation at Fraserburgh, Mark said his attitude has been unbelievable. Rather than discard him, they kept him around the team because he trains so hard.

“We’ll see how he goes but it certainly won’t be for lack of effort. He gives you everything he’s got.”

McInally expects to make one further signing before the window closes on Monday night and that will be Peterhead’s transfer business concluded.

The Blue Toon head to East Fife today, where they were beaten 3-0 in a bizarre game earlier this season.

Victory for McInally’s side would push them back towards the top half of League One and put the Bayview outfit in further danger.

McInally added: “It’s incredible to think back to that 3-0 game as it’s up there with the top three or four performances we’ve had.

“But we know that’s what football is like. It’s about scoring goals and not conceding.

“They might feel they’re in a wee bit of a last-chance saloon and we need to be prepared for that.

“We’ll go down there in a positive frame of mind, knowing we can win the game and put a bit of daylight between us.”

Alan Cook and Ryan Conroy are closing in on returns for Peterhead but captain Scott Brown, who has been struggling with a calf problem, will miss the game.