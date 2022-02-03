Peterhead midfielder Gary Fraser targets comeback from knee injury before end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead midfielder Gary Fraser hopes to be back before the end of the season after stepping up his comeback from long-term injury.

Fraser underwent a knee operation on December 16, nearly a year to the day he suffered cruciate ligament damage in a game against Montrose.

It has been a long road back to fitness for the ex-Partick Thistle man but he is closing in on a first-team return and hopes to feature before the end of the season.

For Fraser it all boils down to a love of the game and missing it while he has been away, which builds the excitement for his potential Peterhead return.

He said: “I see myself being back before the end of the season. I’m hoping two months at the latest but I won’t put a target on it as I don’t want to let myself down.

“I’ve always said there are people a lot worse off than me. It’s only a knee. I’m lucky enough to have the chance to come back and go play in this league.

“I don’t want to go too quick as this is the third time I’ve done it. But hopefully I’ll be back playing in six or seven weeks.

“I was at a standstill through nobody’s fault – with Covid operations were getting held back. Now it’s finally done I can look forward to my future.”

The 27-year-old has words of thanks for Peterhead manager Jim McInally, who has supported him during his long period out of the game.

He believes the long-serving boss does not get the recognition he deserves for the way he looks after his players.

Fraser said: “He’s easy to talk to and easy to get on with. Everything he did for me was absolutely brilliant, I couldn’t ask for more.

“I don’t think he gets recognition for how he cares for his players. He helps a lot of the boys out big-time and goes out of his way.

“He’s got such a kind heart and you don’t get a lot of that in football these days.”

He was taken aback by the fundraising efforts which helped pay for his operation, with Peterhead players, staff and the wider football community contributing.

Fraser added: “I think I’m the only football player who’s become a celebrity for being injured!

“It’s amazing the way everyone came together. I was overwhelmed with it all.”

Fraser has spent a lot of time working with Scottish mental health charity Back Onside during his time out injured, managing teams in charity games and taking part in fundraising activities.

From Gaffer to Firewalker….there is nothing this man won't do to support us @pfcofficial @toon_blue Please show Gary your support & donate what you can to help him across the burning hot coals 🙂 #backonside #firewalk #mentalhealthmatters https://t.co/XOMG8aebxb — Back Onside (@BackOnside) November 18, 2021

He said: “Back Onside helped out with the fundraising and I’ve become really close with Libby (Emmerson, founder and CEO). It’s nice to give back and I would advise anyone who feels like they’re struggling to give them a call.

“100 per cent, more people need to be aware of it. They give a lot out to clubs but maybe don’t get a lot back.”