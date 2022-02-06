Peterhead 0-1 Alloa: McInally believes Blue Toon deserved something from close contest at Balmoor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead 0-1 Alloa: McInally believes Blue Toon deserved something from close contest at Balmoor

By Reporter
February 6, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead's Russell McLean battles with the Alloa defence.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt his players were unfortunate to take nothing from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Alloa Athletic at Balmoor.

Euan Henderson scored the game’s only goal in 14 minutes when he slid the ball past Brett Long after an excellent pass from Kevin Cawley.

McInally said: “It’s obviously disappointing to lose the game and I don’t think the result reflects the game to be honest.

“In the first half they were up the park once and they get a goal from a mistake.

“There was actually a couple of mistakes, we had a poor throw-in, the ball is mis-controlled and then Andy McCarthy loses possession and then we probably should have intercepted the through pass.

“Apart from that, I thought we dominated the game, dominated possession.

“In the second half, if you take away Brett’s one on one save from Henderson, they never really troubled us.

“They have a lot of good players in their team and we had a very young team and I thought they did really well.

“We had young lads making their debuts like Jack Brown and even when we lost the ball, four or five of them were chasing to get it back.

“There were mistakes made but they showed a great attitude, a great appetite and it’s really hard to complain about anything other than the mistakes that led to the goal so it was a cruel result.

“I thought young Jack did fine, it’s a big step up for him.”

Peterhead’s Ryan Duncan tussles with Daniel Church. 

Also making his first start for the Blue Toon was defender Rico Quitongo, signed from fellow Cinch League One Airdrie last month.

McInally addedL “We know what Rico is all about and he slotted in really well and I was pleased with his performance.”

The 22-year-old former Hamilton and Dumbarton player’s reaction mirrored that of his manager.

He said: “It’s frustrating. We were on top for the whole game, we had a lot of the ball but they capitalised.

“If we keep playing that way, the chances and results will come.”

Although he was named man of the match by the sponsors, the new signing would have preferred a different outcome to the game.

He added: “I’d obviously rather take a win than get a man of the match award. It’s nice to hear but for me, I just want to put points on the board.

“There’s lot to improve on and I hope the club and the fans will see that.”

Another youngster to feature was Owen Cairns, who came on for David Wilson early in the second half, and the manager thought he coped well.

McInally said: “It was a tough situation for him up against Henderson and it’s a good learning curve for him and the rest of our youngsters.

“I felt we certainly should have had a penalty from the corner kick when Andy McDonald was hauled down but, all in all, he refereed the game to the best of his ability.”

