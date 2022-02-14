Peterhead boss Jim McInally urges players to embrace spotlight of Dundee Scottish Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally urges players to embrace spotlight of Dundee Scottish Cup tie

By Jamie Durent
February 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 11:50 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

Peterhead have not had many moments in the spotlight of late, something manager Jim McInally is acutely aware of.

For a club in the lower reaches of League One and not perennially challenging for titles, maybe this is understandable. Maybe the outside world does not see them as a sexy enough story.

But tonight they will have their chance to showcase what they can do. The TV cameras are at Balmoor for the visit of Dundee in the Scottish Cup, with the spotlight on Peterhead and McInally.

“The one thing I hope is they don’t let themselves down,” said McInally. “I know if they were to put on a show, they’ll give Dundee a game.

Peterhead have faced Dundee in the League Cup in recent seasons
Peterhead have faced Dundee in the League Cup in recent seasons

“The last thing I want is for them to roll over. I know Dundee will be coming off the high of the result at Tynecastle, but I’ll be disappointed if we don’t make it an awkward night for them.

“It’s a free-hit for us. In the grand scheme of things our season is all about the league, probably the same for Dundee to a certain extent.

“But they do see it as an easy passage to the quarter-finals. They’re a club that’s not had any sort of decent cup run in a long time, so they will see it as a great opportunity.

“I believe and some of my players believe they can play at a higher level. Now here’s their opportunity to prove it.”

McInally is an old favourite of Dundee’s city neighbours United, having been part of the team which reached the Uefa Cup final in 1987. He also had a spell at Dundee late in his career as a player-coach.

The Blue Toon may well come up against some familiar faces come kick-off. Josh Mulligan played a starring role on loan at Peterhead earlier this season, before being recalled by the Dark Blues last month.

Mulligan has been played in midfield by Dundee boss James McPake, compared to his right wing-back role at Peterhead, with the teenager crediting the Buchan outfit for helping forge him into a Premiership player.

Josh Mulligan during his time at Peterhead
Josh Mulligan during his time at Peterhead

Cammy Kerr is also a likely starter for the opposition. Kerr had two loan spells under McInally at Peterhead, which could be said to have had a catalytic effect on his Dundee career.

“We’re well aware of what Josh has got about him and it’s an area of the park where we need to be strong,” said McInally. “You’ve got him and (Shaun) Byrne in there, so we’ll need to be strong. We can’t allow Charlie Adam to get his head up.

“But we’ve got Scott Brown, Andy McCarthy, Grant Savoury and Hamish Ritchie. We’ve got talent in there and they’ll work hard.

“Cammy’s first spell at Peterhead was really good for him. He kicked on and you could see him improving all the time. He was always better defensively than he was going forward, but he had great energy.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

“In the second spell, he wasn’t quite as effective, because his contract was up at the end of the season and I think he spent more time worrying about whether he would be retained or not.

“I said to Paul Hartley at the time he’d be better taking him back, because he was more worried about what was going to happen to him at the end of the season.

“It turned out to be really good for him as, with injuries at Dundee, he got in the first-team and was man-of-the-match in a Dundee derby.

“It got him his new contract and, since then, he’s never really looked back.”

McInally knows Peterhead need their big players to come to the fore and their strengths to shine through. This is a young, energetic side which thrives on intensity. If they are to stand a chance of causing an upset, this will have to be a key tenet of their gameplan.

The dynamism of young midfielders like Grant Savoury and Ryan Duncan, who has impressed on his loan spell from Aberdeen, as well as the big-game mentality of the likes of Andy McCarthy, Scott Brown and Russell McLean, could prove invaluable.

Ryan Duncan in action for Peterhead against Cove Rangers
Ryan Duncan in action for Peterhead against Cove Rangers

There is perhaps some ire between the two clubs, given Peterhead were unhappy with Dundee using their three loan players against them in the Challenge Cup earlier in this season.

Lyall Cameron and Danny Strachan, who joined with Mulligan at the start of the campaign, were also due to be recalled by Dundee last month and are out of the picture at Balmoor.

This game was clearly selected for live broadcast for a reason: the potential for an upset. Dundee have not hit the form they would have liked in the Premiership and face awkward customers in Peterhead.

“I’ll reiterate it to the players that a quarter-final for Peterhead has only ever happened once before,” said McInally. “It’s there for them if they turn up, if they take up the challenge.

“It’s up to us. We need to go out and earn their respect. I don’t think we’ve got their respect as a football club, so we need to earn their respect as a team.”

