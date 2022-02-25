Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopeful of landing defender on loan deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss Jim McInally looks set to bring in a defender on loan in time for the game against Dumbarton on Saturday.

After the move from a Championship club reached an impasse earlier this week, due to Peterhead not being able to free up space in their loan quota, there now appears to have been positive movement.

The Blue Toon have been in talks with Dundee over the return of loan players Danny Strachan and Lyall Cameron, who have not featured for the club since the Cove Rangers game at the start of January.

Discussions with Highland League side Fraserburgh, to make Owen Cairns’ loan move a permanent one, also broke down earlier in the week.

Injuries to David Wilson and Jason Brown forced their hand, with midfielder Scott Brown deployed at centre-back beside Andy McDonald for the midweek draw with Falkirk.

As well as Wilson and Jason Brown being absent, Peterhead will also be without Simon Ferry and Gary Fraser for the visit of Dumbarton on Saturday. They are hopeful, however, of Ryan Conroy being available.

Points have been at a premium of late for the Buchan outfit and taking on a side around them in the bottom half of the table presents an opportunity to climb away from danger.

Peterhead manager McInally has remained steadfast in his praise of the players and their performances just now, with their ability to put the ball in the back of the net the only thing lacking.

He said: “All the teams down where we are, they are having the same type of season.

“Dumbarton started the season brilliantly and were top of the league for a wee bit. By now we know each other inside out and between now and the end of the season, every game is massive.

“The players just need results and I feel as though if they got one, it would put them in amongst the pack again and it would be massive for their confidence.

“It’s a results business and we need to get points on the board, to make it difficult for teams round about us.

“We need to keep encouraging the players to do what they are doing, keep believing and we will get there.”

After Saturday’s game, Peterhead then head to Queen’s Park in midweek.