Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie accepts second-half collapse against Dumbarton not good enough despite 4-3 win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie accepts second-half collapse against Dumbarton not good enough despite 4-3 win

By Jamie Durent
February 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Hamish Ritchie scored twice for Peterhead
Hamish Ritchie scored twice for Peterhead

Hamish Ritchie accepts Peterhead’s second-half collapse against Dumbarton is not good enough after it nearly cost them three points.

Peterhead were 3-0 up at half-time with Dumbarton down to 10 men, after Ritchie’s brace and another from Russell McLean.

But they dropped off massively in the second, with the Sons bringing it back to 3-2 and 4-3, despite having a second player sent off.

There is some relief for Peterhead, with it being their first league win in eight games, but Ritchie knows they cannot afford any more second-half displays like that.

He said: “It was overshadowed by the performance in the second half. We know ourselves it needs to be better.

“We took our foot off the pedal and let our standards drop. We couldn’t get it back.

“It’s nice to score but as long as we win that’s the main thing. It was tough conditions out there with the wind as well and the first-half performance was very good.

“But the second-half performance, we need to be better.”

Ritchie took his goals well, turning in his first from Niah Payne’s cross and then adding a second from a short-corner routine.

He hopes it marks a change of luck for him, after hitting the post against Scottish Cup opponents Dundee and coming close to netting the winner against Falkirk last week.

Ritchie added: “The last three games I’ve either hit the post or the keeper has made a good save. Hopefully that’s me turned the corner now and I can get a few more goals through the rest of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]