Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Grant Savoury demands more from himself amid Peterhead struggles

By Jamie Durent
March 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 11:55 am
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury

Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury feels he needs to step up his own performance levels amid the club’s struggle for form.

The Blue Toon have won just once in their last 10 league games – the 4-3 victory over Dumbarton last weekend – and they remain in close proximity to the relegation play-off place.

Savoury, who has been incorporated into a new central-midfield role by Jim McInally, has been critical of his own displays during their recent games.

The former Celtic youngster scored against Dumbarton but then saw his side ship early goals in each half in Tuesday’s loss to Queen’s Park.

He wants do more to help Peterhead dig themselves out of trouble.

Savoury said: “I was happy to contribute with the goal and assist against Dumbarton but overall, I think I can do a lot better.

Grant Savoury celebrates with Peterhead team-mate Owen Cairns
Grant Savoury celebrates with Peterhead team-mate Owen Cairns

“I know every game is different but I feel I’m not performing how I would like, to the standards I want to.

“I want to perform at the highest level I can and I know that’s not possible every week. Being consistent is something that’s important to me and I set high standards for myself. Hopefully I can get back to that soon.

“I don’t think it’s big changes that are needed, but we need to start picking up results. There’s very few points between teams in the bottom half, so any result can change things.”

Following their trip to Firhill during the midweek, Peterhead have got two other sides in League One’s top four in their next two games.

They face derby rivals Cove Rangers on Saturday and then Montrose the following weekend.

Savoury added: “We should go into every game believing we can pick up three points. We’ve got enough quality in the team to beat anybody, albeit results are not going our way at the moment.

“It will be another good challenge against Cove. If we’re looking at the last game against them, it was a harsh way to lose the game in the way we did.

“At the same time, the boys played really well and I don’t see why we can’t take all three points if we start the game really well, like we did against Dumbarton.

“We’re not playing badly but we need to pick up more results.”

