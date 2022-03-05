Peterhead: Jim McInally demands improvement on last Cove Rangers visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jim McInally demands improvement on last Cove Rangers visit

By Jamie Durent
March 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally wants Peterhead to deliver a much-improved performance from their last visit to Cove Rangers in November.

McInally reckons the 3-0 defeat was up there with their poorest displays of the season, with goals from Ryan Strachan and a Mitch Megginson brace earning the home side a deserved three points.

Cove have won all three league meetings between the two sides this campaign, coming out on top 1-0 in both games at Balmoor.

The need for points is amplified for the two clubs as the season enters its final quarter. Cove need points to secure promotion, while Peterhead need victories to keep clear of the bottom of the table.

“It’s up there with our poorest performances and we got off lightly,” said McInally. “We never laid a glove on them and it’s probably the only unacceptable performance of the season.

Peterhead defender Jason Brown tries to keep Cove Rangers forward Leighton McIntosh at bay
Cove Rangers have got the better of Peterhead in all three league meetings this season

“The game has got different pressures now. We’re at the wrong end of the table and they are trying to win the league.

“At this stage it becomes tougher. There’s a wee bit of psychology comes into it, now we’re at the business end of the season. We need to really improve.

“The final ball has let us down, rather than missing chances. I just want them to be competitive, because last time we weren’t good enough.

“We need to get in the faces of the Cove players. We need to pressure them.”

Aberdeen loanee Ryan Duncan is a doubt for the game, as is Niah Payne, who suffered a head injury in the midweek defeat to Queen’s Park. Simon Ferry, Jason Brown and David Wilson remain out with injury.

McInally had been critical during the week of the pitch at Firhill, which has to accommodate Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle and does not appear to be holding up well.

“It’s not fit for purpose and it was actually a decent night on Tuesday,” added McInally.

“If there’s any rain in Glasgow, then the opposite corner from where you come out becomes a bog.

“If there’s any sort of rain then that’ll be the game off. Both teams (Thistle and Queen’s Park) are probably going to be in the play-offs, too.

“Nobody is suffering more than the two clubs at the moment and I know the Queen’s Park coach said to Simon (Ferry) they’ve had to change the way they play (because of the pitch).”

