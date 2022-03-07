Russell McLean would swap goals for points to help Peterhead climb table

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Russell McLean insists he would swap some of his goals if it meant Peterhead were higher up in the League One table.

McLean scored his 14th of the season in Saturday’s 5-2 defeat against Cove Rangers, which keeps the Blue Toon in eighth place and fighting to steer clear of the relegation play-off.

“Fourteen sounds good but as I’ve said before, some of the chances I’ve missed have been criminal,” he said.

“If I can get another two or three before the end of the season I’ll be happy but it’s not about me.

“I can score as many goals as you want but at the end of the day, I’d rather score five or six goals and be in the play-offs at the other end of the table.”

Full Time: @CoveRangersFC 5-2 Peterhead A disappointing result in Aberdeen as Cove take all 3 points#BlueToon 🔵⚪️💙 pic.twitter.com/pdWALiYxPP — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) March 5, 2022

Peterhead are struggling for form just now and while McLean is critical of certain aspects of their performances, he insists the players are not paying much attention to the league table.

“That’s two games in a row we’ve given ourselves a mountain to climb from the get-go,” he added. “We go in at half-time 3-1 down and think if we score the next goal, we’re back in the game.

“Two minutes into the second half we’re 4-1 down and it’s an even bigger mountain to climb against a team with so many experienced pros.

“It got to the stage where they were just keeping the ball off us. It’s frustrating because we’ve played well in most games since the turn of the year but not picked up points.

“The good thing is we’ve got so many young boys, I don’t know if they understand the position we’re in. I’m not saying we’re struggling but we’re close to the relegation zone.

“We don’t discuss the league table because we’re playing good football. Whether it’s me being clinical up front or boys being decisive at the back, it’s cost us in all the games since the turn of the year.”