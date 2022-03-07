Russell McLean would swap goals for points to help Peterhead climb table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead FC

Russell McLean would swap goals for points to help Peterhead climb table

By Jamie Durent
March 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead striker Russell McLean
Peterhead striker Russell McLean

Russell McLean insists he would swap some of his goals if it meant Peterhead were higher up in the League One table.

McLean scored his 14th of the season in Saturday’s 5-2 defeat against Cove Rangers, which keeps the Blue Toon in eighth place and fighting to steer clear of the relegation play-off.

“Fourteen sounds good but as I’ve said before, some of the chances I’ve missed have been criminal,” he said.

“If I can get another two or three before the end of the season I’ll be happy but it’s not about me.

“I can score as many goals as you want but at the end of the day, I’d rather score five or six goals and be in the play-offs at the other end of the table.”

Peterhead are struggling for form just now and while McLean is critical of certain aspects of their performances, he insists the players are not paying much attention to the league table.

“That’s two games in a row we’ve given ourselves a mountain to climb from the get-go,” he added. “We go in at half-time 3-1 down and think if we score the next goal, we’re back in the game.

“Two minutes into the second half we’re 4-1 down and it’s an even bigger mountain to climb against a team with so many experienced pros.

“It got to the stage where they were just keeping the ball off us. It’s frustrating because we’ve played well in most games since the turn of the year but not picked up points.

“The good thing is we’ve got so many young boys, I don’t know if they understand the position we’re in. I’m not saying we’re struggling but we’re close to the relegation zone.

“We don’t discuss the league table because we’re playing good football. Whether it’s me being clinical up front or boys being decisive at the back, it’s cost us in all the games since the turn of the year.”

