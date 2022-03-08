Peterhead: Owen Cairns optimistic he can improve after first SPFL start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead defender Owen Cairns feels his first SPFL start was a steep learning curve after coming up against an in-form Harry Milne.

Cairns had been used off the substitutes bench in recent weeks but was pitched in against the league-leaders in Saturday’s 5-2 defeat.

His experience of League One football had been limited and he had the unfortunate task of trying to shackle Milne, who scored twice for the home side.

While acknowledging it was a tough afternoon, Cairns feels he will only get better the more game-time he gets at Peterhead.

“I’m delighted to make my first start, but that’s a definite learning curve for myself,” he said. “I’ve not played a massive amount of minutes in this league and Harry Milne – I mind playing against him in the Highland League and he was a standout then.

Full Time: @CoveRangersFC 5-2 Peterhead A disappointing result in Aberdeen as Cove take all 3 points#BlueToon 🔵⚪️💙 pic.twitter.com/pdWALiYxPP — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) March 5, 2022

“I’d say he’s arguably one of the best players in the league, the way he plays that position.

“He made life really difficult for me down that right-hand side. But I’d like to think I can progress on and I feel elements of my game were OK.

“There’s more to come from me and I definitely feel I can get better. That’s why I’m here, to progress and help the team as much as I can.

“If you know the way I play, I’m an honest player and will give 110 per cent every game. If I was playing in a game where absolutely nothing was going right, I’d still give that.

“I stuck at my task and gave it my all for the rest of the game.”

Despite their struggles of late, Cairns insists the mood inside the Peterhead dressing room is not a worry.

Peterhead remain in eighth place in the table, ahead of the visit of Montrose to Balmoor this coming weekend.

“In the short-term, getting beat like that means nobody is happy in the changing room,” Cairns added. “Losing five goals is unacceptable for our standards and we’re better than that.

“We know the way we’re playing and the way the manager and Simon (Ferry) want us to play, it’s really good. They believe results will come and their confidence trickles down to the players.

“If we stick to our task and play good football, we’ll get there eventually.”