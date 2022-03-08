Peterhead: Owen Cairns optimistic he can improve after first SPFL start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Owen Cairns optimistic he can improve after first SPFL start

By Jamie Durent
March 8, 2022, 11:45 am
Grant Savoury celebrates with Peterhead team-mate Owen Cairns
Grant Savoury celebrates with Peterhead team-mate Owen Cairns

Peterhead defender Owen Cairns feels his first SPFL start was a steep learning curve after coming up against an in-form Harry Milne.

Cairns had been used off the substitutes bench in recent weeks but was pitched in against the league-leaders in Saturday’s 5-2 defeat.

His experience of League One football had been limited and he had the unfortunate task of trying to shackle Milne, who scored twice for the home side.

While acknowledging it was a tough afternoon, Cairns feels he will only get better the more game-time he gets at Peterhead.

“I’m delighted to make my first start, but that’s a definite learning curve for myself,” he said. “I’ve not played a massive amount of minutes in this league and Harry Milne – I mind playing against him in the Highland League and he was a standout then.

“I’d say he’s arguably one of the best players in the league, the way he plays that position.

“He made life really difficult for me down that right-hand side. But I’d like to think I can progress on and I feel elements of my game were OK.

“There’s more to come from me and I definitely feel I can get better. That’s why I’m here, to progress and help the team as much as I can.

“If you know the way I play, I’m an honest player and will give 110 per cent every game. If I was playing in a game where absolutely nothing was going right, I’d still give that.

“I stuck at my task and gave it my all for the rest of the game.”

Despite their struggles of late, Cairns insists the mood inside the Peterhead dressing room is not a worry.

Peterhead remain in eighth place in the table, ahead of the visit of Montrose to Balmoor this coming weekend.

“In the short-term, getting beat like that means nobody is happy in the changing room,” Cairns added. “Losing five goals is unacceptable for our standards and we’re better than that.

“We know the way we’re playing and the way the manager and Simon (Ferry) want us to play, it’s really good. They believe results will come and their confidence trickles down to the players.

“If we stick to our task and play good football, we’ll get there eventually.”

