Lenny Wilson hopes to play part in Brora Rangers success after Peterhead loan switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Lenny Wilson hopes to play part in Brora Rangers success after Peterhead loan switch

By Jamie Durent
March 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.
Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

Lenny Wilson hopes to play his part in a successful end to the season for Brora Rangers after joining on loan from Peterhead.

Wilson is coming back from a facial injury and is keen to get as many minutes as possible under his belt before the end of the season.

The move is initially until after the Buckie Thistle game next week and Wilson is available for the game against Forres Mechanics tonight.

Brora had been in search of emergency goalkeeping cover after an injury to goalkeeper and captain Joe Malin. They have already called upon Josh Gorton, a temporary loan from junior side Lochee United.

Wilson found himself down the pecking order at Peterhead after his injury, with the Blue Toon bringing in Conor Cullen as cover for Brett Long.

Wilson said: “We’ve got three goalkeepers at Peterhead and I knew there was a possibility for one of us to go out on loan. I’m pleased it was me.

“I got a text from the manager (Craig Campbell) explaining their situation and we had a chat. I was really interested and I knew how good a team I was getting involved with.

“I’m excited to be part of it and hopefully I can help them as much as I can, to have a successful end to the season.

“All I want to do is play as many minutes as I can and get up to the levels I know I can produce. That takes me into the end of the season and whether my future lies at Peterhead or not, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Wilson will continue to train with Peterhead and will meet up with the Brora squad for games. After Forres tonight, they head up to Fraserburgh in the Highland League Cup semi-final on Saturday and then a league game at fellow title-hopefuls Buckie next Wednesday.

He added: “There’s big games around the corner and I’m looking forward to being part of it. All we can do is put Fraserburgh and Buckie under as much pressure as we can.”

Lenny Wilson in action for Peterhead.

Wilson has only returned to training in the last fortnight after breaking his cheekbone in three places and suffering a fractured jaw in a training-ground collision at the end of December.

As well as recovering his fitness, Wilson also feels he needed to be in the right place mentally to come back.

He added: “I felt fine initially but it was impact things like running and jumping, I felt the vibrations through my face. I had to feel comfortable going back and I took advice from the surgeon, who said the bone was fully-healed.

“I was slowly building myself back up. The mental part will be tougher – if I’m put in that situation again, will I think twice?

“But the guys at Peterhead have been great with me and welcomed me back in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]