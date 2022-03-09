Lenny Wilson hopes to play part in Brora Rangers success after Peterhead loan switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lenny Wilson hopes to play his part in a successful end to the season for Brora Rangers after joining on loan from Peterhead.

Wilson is coming back from a facial injury and is keen to get as many minutes as possible under his belt before the end of the season.

The move is initially until after the Buckie Thistle game next week and Wilson is available for the game against Forres Mechanics tonight.

Brora had been in search of emergency goalkeeping cover after an injury to goalkeeper and captain Joe Malin. They have already called upon Josh Gorton, a temporary loan from junior side Lochee United.

Wilson found himself down the pecking order at Peterhead after his injury, with the Blue Toon bringing in Conor Cullen as cover for Brett Long.

Brora Rangers can this evening confirm the emergency loan signing of goalkeeper Lenny Wilson from @pfcofficial. We would like to thank Peterhead for their help in making this possible. pic.twitter.com/Kn6AUZD7t0 — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) March 7, 2022

Wilson said: “We’ve got three goalkeepers at Peterhead and I knew there was a possibility for one of us to go out on loan. I’m pleased it was me.

“I got a text from the manager (Craig Campbell) explaining their situation and we had a chat. I was really interested and I knew how good a team I was getting involved with.

“I’m excited to be part of it and hopefully I can help them as much as I can, to have a successful end to the season.

“All I want to do is play as many minutes as I can and get up to the levels I know I can produce. That takes me into the end of the season and whether my future lies at Peterhead or not, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Wilson will continue to train with Peterhead and will meet up with the Brora squad for games. After Forres tonight, they head up to Fraserburgh in the Highland League Cup semi-final on Saturday and then a league game at fellow title-hopefuls Buckie next Wednesday.

He added: “There’s big games around the corner and I’m looking forward to being part of it. All we can do is put Fraserburgh and Buckie under as much pressure as we can.”

Wilson has only returned to training in the last fortnight after breaking his cheekbone in three places and suffering a fractured jaw in a training-ground collision at the end of December.

As well as recovering his fitness, Wilson also feels he needed to be in the right place mentally to come back.

He added: “I felt fine initially but it was impact things like running and jumping, I felt the vibrations through my face. I had to feel comfortable going back and I took advice from the surgeon, who said the bone was fully-healed.

“I was slowly building myself back up. The mental part will be tougher – if I’m put in that situation again, will I think twice?

“But the guys at Peterhead have been great with me and welcomed me back in.”