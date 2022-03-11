Peterhead: Andy McCarthy hails Jim McInally role in lifting player morale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy believes manager Jim McInally has played a crucial role in keeping the players positive.

With one win in 10 games and the squad feeling results are not matching performances, it could be easy for players to get dispirited.

But McCarthy credits McInally’s experience with ensuring their morale does not drop and believing they can get out of trouble.

Peterhead face Montrose at the weekend in eighth spot, just two points ahead of Dumbarton in the relegation play-off place.

With eight games left in the season and points becoming more important, having a cool head in the dugout is vital.

McCarthy said: “The gaffer has always been very positive. He knows we’ve got a young squad of players and the positivity he gives off is a massive help to us all.

“He’s an experienced manager and has been through good and bad times. He knows what it’s like.

“He never gets too high or low and that rubs off on the boys. It’s brilliant to have a manager like that.

“You don’t want boys pointing fingers at each other and that’s not what we’ve got. We wall want to to do well and it’s just about getting that result to kick us on to the end of the season.”

McCarthy believes Peterhead’s performances of late have been good, with the 5-2 reverse against rivals Cove Rangers last weekend the exception.

He added: “Luck changes in football and you have to keep believing. That’s drilled into us. The boys have bought into what the manager, Davie Nicholls and Simon (Ferry) want to do.

“We’ve dominated games, but need to start getting results at the business end of the season.

“I know the quality in that dressing room is good enough to get results if we keep performing consistently.”

Peterhead face a Montrose side trying to anchor themselves in the play-off places and they have yet to lose against the Blue Toon in their three previous meetings this season.

McCarthy added: “They’ve got good players and done really well in this league. They’re up there for a reason and have got the right level of consistency.

“We’re going to have to be at our best to beat them. I can see the boys all believe we’re going to win going into every game and we just need to keep that attitude.

“Things will change. I’m remaining positive.”