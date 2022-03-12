Peterhead slip to 1-0 defeat against nine-man Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead slip to 1-0 defeat against nine-man Montrose

By Jamie Durent
March 12, 2022, 4:51 pm
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

Peterhead slipped further into trouble near the bottom of League One after a 1-0 defeat against nine-man Montrose at Balmoor.

A defensive error allowed Michael Gardyne to score the only goal of the game in the second half and with bottom side East Fife winning at Dumbarton, the gap between eighth and 10th is down to five points.

Montrose, who had Cammy Ballantyne and Gardyne sent off in the second half, were solid if unspectacular, doing enough to keep their struggling opponents at bay.

Peterhead made two changes from the defeat against Cove Rangers, with Owen Cairns and Jack Brown dropping out for Flynn Duffy and Niah Payne.

The home side, needing points to push them clear of trouble at the bottom of League One, threatened first, with a Hamish Ritchie free-kick flashing across the face of goal and narrowly evading Grant Savoury.

Montrose included former Peterhead loanee Lyall Cameron in their starting line-up and came close, clipping over from just inside the box.

The Blue Toon have never been short on endeavour and possess plenty of energy, but perhaps a killer touch in front of goal has been lacking. Payne, who returned to the side after suffering a concussion against Queen’s Park, perhaps epitomises this best, not getting the goals his effort deserves

Peterhead forward Niah Payne

Despite playing into the wind in the first half Montrose weathered it well, creating their best chance as Craig Johnston drilled a shot just past the far post.

Andy McDonald set a trundling free-kick under the wall which was comfortably gathered by Aaron Lennox, in a relatively tame opening period.

Lennox got down well to claw away an effort from Scott Brown 10 minutes into the second half. Montrose responded with Mark Whatley arrowing a shot just past Brett Long’s near post.

Savoury has often looked Peterhead’s most dynamic player in recent weeks, with his ability to drift past people and carry the ball at speed in the middle of the park shining through.

His wonderful solo run on 65 minutes could have yielded the opener, as he carried the ball 70 yards into the Montrose area before hesitancy saw him lose possession with Flynn Duffy in space beside him.

Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury

But there was a sting in the tail for the hosts. Andrew Steeves’ throw inexplicably caused confusion between Long and Shaun Want, which allowed Gardyne get a touch on the ball and send it rolling into the net.

Peterhead’s cause was aided with Ballantyne and Gardyne picking up second bookings in quick succession but there was a concerning lack of urgency from Jim McInally’s side to take advantage.

Savoury had the final opportunity of the game, only to be denied by a superb stop by Lennox, as it remains just one win since December for Peterhead.

