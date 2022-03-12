Peterhead slip to 1-0 defeat against nine-man Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead slipped further into trouble near the bottom of League One after a 1-0 defeat against nine-man Montrose at Balmoor.

A defensive error allowed Michael Gardyne to score the only goal of the game in the second half and with bottom side East Fife winning at Dumbarton, the gap between eighth and 10th is down to five points.

Montrose, who had Cammy Ballantyne and Gardyne sent off in the second half, were solid if unspectacular, doing enough to keep their struggling opponents at bay.

Peterhead made two changes from the defeat against Cove Rangers, with Owen Cairns and Jack Brown dropping out for Flynn Duffy and Niah Payne.

The home side, needing points to push them clear of trouble at the bottom of League One, threatened first, with a Hamish Ritchie free-kick flashing across the face of goal and narrowly evading Grant Savoury.

Montrose included former Peterhead loanee Lyall Cameron in their starting line-up and came close, clipping over from just inside the box.

The Blue Toon have never been short on endeavour and possess plenty of energy, but perhaps a killer touch in front of goal has been lacking. Payne, who returned to the side after suffering a concussion against Queen’s Park, perhaps epitomises this best, not getting the goals his effort deserves

Despite playing into the wind in the first half Montrose weathered it well, creating their best chance as Craig Johnston drilled a shot just past the far post.

Andy McDonald set a trundling free-kick under the wall which was comfortably gathered by Aaron Lennox, in a relatively tame opening period.

Lennox got down well to claw away an effort from Scott Brown 10 minutes into the second half. Montrose responded with Mark Whatley arrowing a shot just past Brett Long’s near post.

Savoury has often looked Peterhead’s most dynamic player in recent weeks, with his ability to drift past people and carry the ball at speed in the middle of the park shining through.

His wonderful solo run on 65 minutes could have yielded the opener, as he carried the ball 70 yards into the Montrose area before hesitancy saw him lose possession with Flynn Duffy in space beside him.

But there was a sting in the tail for the hosts. Andrew Steeves’ throw inexplicably caused confusion between Long and Shaun Want, which allowed Gardyne get a touch on the ball and send it rolling into the net.

Peterhead’s cause was aided with Ballantyne and Gardyne picking up second bookings in quick succession but there was a concerning lack of urgency from Jim McInally’s side to take advantage.

Savoury had the final opportunity of the game, only to be denied by a superb stop by Lennox, as it remains just one win since December for Peterhead.