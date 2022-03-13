Peterhead boss Jim McInally not concerned about form after Montrose loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim McInally insists he is not worried about Peterhead’s form after a 1-0 defeat to Montrose kept them in the bottom three.

A defensive mix-up provided the only goal of the game, which was claimed by Michael Gardyne from a throw-in despite it appearing to only touch goalkeeper Brett Long on its way into the net.

It is one win in 11 for the Blue Toon and basement side East Fife’s 2-0 victory over Dumbarton means they are now back in touch, with just five points separating eighth and 10th.

Even though Montrose finished the game with nine men after Cammy Ballantyne and Gardyne were sent off, Peterhead were unable to make the breakthrough.

“It doesn’t worry me,” said McInally. “It’s a game of football and I’m at the stage of my life where I’m trying to get the players to enjoy it.

“Whatever happens at the end of the season happens. In the meantime, go out and enjoy your football and keep playing.

“I would rather try to play the way we are. We will get results; I don’t think there’s many teams play against Montrose and against a really strong wind and play really well.

“I don’t know how many points they are ahead of us but it certainly didn’t look that much. I’ve said to the players I feel so sorry for them.

“We need to keep them at it. They’ve had one shot on target and beat us 1-0. We need to do better in front of goal and we need to gamble on second balls.

“But I can’t complain about the team. They’ve played a good team and played well against them.”

Peterhead had the first chance of the game, with Grant Savoury inches away from connecting with Hamish Ritchie’s free-kick.

Craig Johnston dragged a shot across the face of goal but the first-half was poor fare, with the strong wind hampering the game as a spectacle.

The Blue Toon played better against the wind in the second half, with Aaron Lennox keeping out Scott Brown and then a wonderful solo run from Savoury which could have yielded a goal had he been more decisive at the key moment.

The only goal was comical in nature, with an Andrew Steeves throw-in lost in the sun by goalkeeper Long, as he spilled the ball against defender Andy McDonald and it trundled over the line.

Ballantyne and Gardyne then picked up second bookings in quick succession to aide Peterhead’s cause but the goal would not come, with Lennox keeping out Savoury superbly at the death.

McInally’s side still have East Fife and Dumbarton to play next month, with seven key games left to decide the outcome of their season.

“They’re all crucial,” added McInally. “There’s points up for grabs in every game and we’ll go into each one thinking we can win it.

“If they keep playing like that we’ll give everybody a game. We just need to be a bit more streetwise.

“There’s a lot of good performances and great effort.”

Peterhead were without defenders Ryan Conroy and Owen Cairns for the game at Balmoor, with both players taking ill during the week.