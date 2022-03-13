Peterhead boss Jim McInally not concerned about form after Montrose loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally not concerned about form after Montrose loss

By Jamie Durent
March 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 13, 2022, 5:06 pm
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

Jim McInally insists he is not worried about Peterhead’s form after a 1-0 defeat to Montrose kept them in the bottom three.

A defensive mix-up provided the only goal of the game, which was claimed by Michael Gardyne from a throw-in despite it appearing to only touch goalkeeper Brett Long on its way into the net.

It is one win in 11 for the Blue Toon and basement side East Fife’s 2-0 victory over Dumbarton means they are now back in touch, with just five points separating eighth and 10th.

Even though Montrose finished the game with nine men after Cammy Ballantyne and Gardyne were sent off, Peterhead were unable to make the breakthrough.

“It doesn’t worry me,” said McInally. “It’s a game of football and I’m at the stage of my life where I’m trying to get the players to enjoy it.

Peterhead captain Scott Brown in a race with Mark Whatley. 

“Whatever happens at the end of the season happens. In the meantime, go out and enjoy your football and keep playing.

“I would rather try to play the way we are. We will get results; I don’t think there’s many teams play against Montrose and against a really strong wind and play really well.

“I don’t know how many points they are ahead of us but it certainly didn’t look that much. I’ve said to the players I feel so sorry for them.

“We need to keep them at it. They’ve had one shot on target and beat us 1-0. We need to do better in front of goal and we need to gamble on second balls.

“But I can’t complain about the team. They’ve played a good team and played well against them.”

Peterhead had the first chance of the game, with Grant Savoury inches away from connecting with Hamish Ritchie’s free-kick.

Craig Johnston dragged a shot across the face of goal but the first-half was poor fare, with the strong wind hampering the game as a spectacle.

Peterhead’s Hamish Ritchie tries his luck with an acrobatic attempt against Montrose. 

The Blue Toon played better against the wind in the second half, with Aaron Lennox keeping out Scott Brown and then a wonderful solo run from Savoury which could have yielded a goal had he been more decisive at the key moment.

The only goal was comical in nature, with an Andrew Steeves throw-in lost in the sun by goalkeeper Long, as he spilled the ball against defender Andy McDonald and it trundled over the line.

Ballantyne and Gardyne then picked up second bookings in quick succession to aide Peterhead’s cause but the goal would not come, with Lennox keeping out Savoury superbly at the death.

McInally’s side still have East Fife and Dumbarton to play next month, with seven key games left to decide the outcome of their season.

“They’re all crucial,” added McInally. “There’s points up for grabs in every game and we’ll go into each one thinking we can win it.

“If they keep playing like that we’ll give everybody a game. We just need to be a bit more streetwise.

“There’s a lot of good performances and great effort.”

Peterhead were without defenders Ryan Conroy and Owen Cairns for the game at Balmoor, with both players taking ill during the week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]