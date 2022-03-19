Peterhead boss Jim McInally reins in criticism of players during difficult run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss Jim McInally reckons he was too harsh on his players after criticising them following their only win in the last 11 games.

McInally was unhappy with how his side played in the second half of the 4-3 win over Dumbarton, where the Blue Toon squandered a three-goal lead against 10 men to scrape home.

Peterhead have only won once this year and form has deserted them at the wrong time, with the climax to the season approaching.

The mood among the players is still said to be positive, but confidence, when results are not going their way, is bound to be fragile.

“Confidence is key in any sport, especially in a team game,” said McInally.

“It’s a shame that after the game against Dumbarton they got slaughtered by myself and, in hindsight, I probably was a bit tough on them.

“It’s something you have got to pick and choose carefully, when you are going to criticise players and why. The main thing is you get effort week in, week out – and we get that.

“I’ve no complaints about their attitude. You get to know your players and there are ones that can take it (criticism) and ones that can’t take it. It’s part of your job to recognise that.

“But there’s no point dwelling on things that are gone. You can’t do anything about it. You have to move on.”

The goal for the club this season, with a reduced budget and a younger squad, was merely to survive in League One.

For players who had ambitions of challenging for the play-offs, adjusting to the reality may take some getting used to.

“The realisation is that this is where we are,” added McInally. We still need to go and chase Clyde, and I think they are within catching distance.”

The Blue Toon take on Alloa Athletic this afternoon, hoping to keep the Wasps involved in the scrap at the bottom of League One.

“We need to enjoy it,” said McInally. “There’s no point turning up every week thinking: ‘we don’t need this’. Many people tipped us to go down and it’s up to us to prove them otherwise.

“It’s two teams still involved in the fight (at the bottom) and we have to keep them in it.”

David Wilson is out injured for the season and Ryan Conroy is out, but Owen Cairns is back in the squad. Andy McCarthy is suspended.