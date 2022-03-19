Peterhead boss Jim McInally reins in criticism of players during difficult run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally reins in criticism of players during difficult run

By Jamie Durent
March 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

Peterhead boss Jim McInally reckons he was too harsh on his players after criticising them following their only win in the last 11 games.

McInally was unhappy with how his side played in the second half of the 4-3 win over Dumbarton, where the Blue Toon squandered a three-goal lead against 10 men to scrape home.

Peterhead have only won once this year and form has deserted them at the wrong time, with the climax to the season approaching.

The mood among the players is still said to be positive, but confidence, when results are not going their way, is bound to be fragile.

“Confidence is key in any sport, especially in a team game,” said McInally.

“It’s a shame that after the game against Dumbarton they got slaughtered by myself and, in hindsight, I probably was a bit tough on them.

“It’s something you have got to pick and choose carefully, when you are going to criticise players and why. The main thing is you get effort week in, week out – and we get that.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

“I’ve no complaints about their attitude. You get to know your players and there are ones that can take it (criticism) and ones that can’t take it. It’s part of your job to recognise that.

“But there’s no point dwelling on things that are gone. You can’t do anything about it. You have to move on.”

The goal for the club this season, with a reduced budget and a younger squad, was merely to survive in League One.

For players who had ambitions of challenging for the play-offs, adjusting to the reality may take some getting used to.

“The realisation is that this is where we are,” added McInally. We still need to go and chase Clyde, and I think they are within catching distance.”

The Blue Toon take on Alloa Athletic this afternoon, hoping to keep the Wasps involved in the scrap at the bottom of League One.

Peterhead players celebrate Niah Payne's opening goal.
Peterhead players celebrate Niah Payne’s opening goal against Alloa in October

“We need to enjoy it,” said McInally. “There’s no point turning up every week thinking: ‘we don’t need this’. Many people tipped us to go down and it’s up to us to prove them otherwise.

“It’s two teams still involved in the fight (at the bottom) and we have to keep them in it.”

David Wilson is out injured for the season and Ryan Conroy is out, but Owen Cairns is back in the squad. Andy McCarthy is suspended.

 

